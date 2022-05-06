Huskies suffer first-round exit in NCAA Championships

With a first round loss in the NCAA Championships, the No. 39 Washington women’s tennis team’s postseason comes to an end.
Facing an established No. 27 Baylor team, Washington had to bring its all to College Station, Texas — this year’s site for the biggest tournament in college tennis. With only one win in its last seven, UW traveled south with a point to prove.
After an inconsistent season filled with passionate comebacks, ill-timed injuries, and breakout stars, the Huskies postseason came to a close with a 4-2 loss.
The morning didn’t begin the way the Huskies (14-10, 4-6 Pac-12) intended it to, losing the doubles point to the Bears (15-8, 6-3 Big-12).
Washington first fell to defeat on Court 2, as senior Nika Zupancic and junior Ashley Chang lost 1-6 in the first match to finish. Baylor secured the doubles point once UW senior Zoey Weil and freshman Kelly Leung lost 2-6 on Court 3.
Fifth-year senior Vanessa Wong and junior Hikaru Sato were put up against the No. 7 doubles pairing of Alicia Herrero Linana and Melany Krywoj, and their match was left unfinished with the score set at 4-3 in Baylor’s favor.
With their tournament at stake, it was up to Washington’s three seniors to lead their side back from behind, something that Wong, Zupancic, and Weil have done many times this season.
However, it wasn’t to be for the trio, as the team lost out in singles competition and crashed out of the tournament in the first round.
Zupancic’s final singles game as a Husky came to an end on Court 3 after back-to-back 2-6 losses rewarded Baylor with its second point.
The second senior’s match followed suit as Weil fell 1-6, 3-6 to her opponent on Court 4.
Despite being down by three points, the Huskies were still unwilling to give in, demonstrating their character for what would be the final time this year.
Giving the Huskies a glimmer of hope, Wong secured a 7-6, 6-2 victory on Court 1.
And Wong’s win was quickly followed up by a strong performance from Sato on Court 2, winning 6-3, 6-2 to claim the Huskies second point and make the score 3-2 in Baylor’s favor.
A valiant comeback effort was not enough for the Huskies as Baylor earned its fourth and final point of the day on Court 5. Leung was unable to hold off her opponent as she succumbed to a 4-6, 1-6 loss.
Chang’s match on Court 6 was left unfinished with the score at 6-4, 1-6, 0-2.
Despite not bowing out the way they had hoped, Wong, Zupancic, and Weil will leave the program with their heads held high. Wong departs UW as its winningest player of all time, earning herself 112 wins in her five years as a Husky.
The Huskies must turn their focus to the off-season as they prepare for the 2023 season. With some key faces leaving the program, it will be up to the young players to step into the spotlight next season.
