Sato saves the day as UW advances to ITA Kickoff finals

Tied 3-3 with Denver in the regional semifinals of the ITA Kickoff Weekend, the Washington women’s tennis team’s hopes of qualifying for the ITA National Team Indoor Championships rode on the back of one woman: Hikaru Sato.
With all of the other singles matches complete, everything boiled down to the fifth set between Sato and Denver’s Andrea Burguete Baltra at No. 4 singles.
Sato, a junior transfer from Washington State, proved why UW head coach Robin Stephenson was so excited to add her over the offseason, as Sato reeled off a tough 6-4 win in the third set to lift the Huskies to an overall 4-3 match victory.
UW jumped out to an early 1-0 lead with the doubles point and stretched the overall match lead to 3-0 as sophomore Sarah-Maude Fortin and senior Nika Zupancic won their matches at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively.
But the Huskies’ (4-0) early lead quickly evaporated as they dropped singles matches on the No. 1, No. 5, and No. 6 courts.
It was the first loss of the season for UW’s highest-ranked singles player, senior Vanessa Wong, who dropped her match in three sets, 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.
Fortin has yet to drop a set this season at No. 2 singles, winning her match 7-5, 6-2.
UW’s top doubles pair of Wong and Sato also dropped their first set of the season, 6-1, but were picked up by their teammates Zupancic and Fortin and No. 2 who won 6-4 and the No. 3 pair of freshman Kelly Leung and Zoey Weil who won 6-3.
Washington now takes on No. 4 UCLA in the ITA Kickoff final Saturday, Jan. 29 and 1 p.m. The winner of the match between the Huskies and Bruins will advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in February.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
