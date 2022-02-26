Sweep of Broncos caps Huskies’ nonconference season

Playing its final nonconference match before Pac-12 play starts next week, the No. 28 Washington women’s tennis team earned a hard-fought dobles point and complete performances on all six singles courts in a 7-0 sweep over Boise State on Saturday at Nordstrom Tennis Center.
Two weeks after losing three straight matches at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, UW got back to its winning ways over the weekend, albeit against lesser opponents, with a sweep against Kansas State on Friday in addition to Saturday’s result.
“I thought this weekend we had a lot of success with the doubles pairings and with the singlese lineup, I felt good at every spot,” head coach Robin Stephenson said. “It’s a good place to be going into Pac-12 season.”
The doubles point wasn’t easy for Washington, despite the 2-0 scoreline. Sophomores Sarah-Maude Fortin and Yolanda Lin earned a commanding victory at No. 3 doubles, but things weren’t quite as smooth at Courts 1 and 2.
Facing deficits on both courts, the Huskies (9-4) had to rally against the Broncos (), particularly on Court 1 where fifth-year senior Vanessa Wong and junior Hikaru Sato were being outworked in long rallies. But in the end, UW proved too much, as Wong and Sato rallied to win the final four games, earning the set 6-3 and the doubles point for the Huskies.
Things were a breeze for the Huskies in singles, though.
Senior Nika Zupancic needed no more than an hour to dismantle her opponent, winning 6-0, 6-0 on Court 2 to put UW up 2-0.
On the other side of the arena, Fortin took care of business at No. 2 singles, winning 6-0, 6-1, utilizing her topspin forehand, strong serve, and quick speed to complete the match in straight sets.
“[Fortin’s] game is really coming together, and I think she’s got a lot of success in her future for sure,” Stephenson said. “Her serve is a weapon, she’s got a lot of weapons, but I think one of her biggest weapons is how she competes and how she believes in herself and in this team. She’s willing to lay it on the line every day. I think she’s playing aggressive and she’s playing gritty, she’s really difficult to beat to be honest.”
Lin also played at singles for the second consecutive day, combining her slice forehand with deep returns to keep the opposition on her toes and earn a win at No. 6 singles.
With struggles at the bottom of the singles lineup for much of the season, Stephenson opted to go with Lin this weekend over senior Zoey Weil or sophomore Tara Chilton. The decision ultimately resulted in success, and Lin is happy with the sophomore’s play thus far.
“[Lin] came in this weekend and did unbelievable,” Stephenson said. “She came in at doubles at No. 3 and got two wins and then in singles won her match today and was up a set in her match yesterday. She competed great for getting thrown in there for the first time and really stepped up and gave the team a boost.”
Things were similar on the remainder of UW’s courts, with all six Huskies earning victories in straight-sets.
Washington heads into conference play with a 9-4 record, with three of its losses against Top 15 opposition.
“The good thing about this first part of the season is [that] we got a lot of good matches in against really tough opponents,” Zupancic said. “Even though we had some losses, these losses are going to pay off later in the season. Because we are not going to play anyone tougher than in the [ITA] Indoors. We’re more pumped than ever, so I think everyone has the right mindset going into the Pac-12 season.”
Pac-12 play begins Friday, March 4 at 12:30 p.m. on the road at Arizona State.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.