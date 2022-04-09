UW falls in close battle with No. 9 Cal

Without two of its top three players for the second straight match, the Washington women’s tennis team was going to need a lot out of its depth Saturday afternoon to manage an upset against No. 9 Cal.
After taking the doubles point and two singles matches, the Huskies and Bears were tied at 3-3 in the overall match, but ultimately UW’s No. 1 singles player, fifth-year senior Vanessa Wong, saw her third set comeback fall short as UW lost 4-3 to Cal.
“We’ve obviously faced a lot of adversity this week, losing two of our top players, but I was really proud of our girls, how we competed today,” head coach Robin Stephenson said. “I thought yesterday we were a little rattled with everything that happened and today I thought we settled in and competed.”
Saturday’s match marked a test of depth for the Huskies, who were without their No. 2 and No. 3 singles players in sophomore Sarah-Maude Fortin and senior Nika Zupanaic.
Fortin, who was 14-3 in dual play this season at No. 2 singles, will miss the remainder of the season due to a stress fracture in her left foot. Zupancic, who has spent Pac-12 play at No. 3 singles, expects to return next weekend after being forced to retire last weekend against USC.
“We’re trying to get [Zupancic] healthy, she’ll be back and [Fortin] unfortunately she’s had a season-ending injury here. We have others to step up and hopefully Nika can get healthy and we’ll be back.”
Despite the absence of Wong and Zupancic, who had played doubles at times together this year, the Huskies managed to win the doubles point with a hashed together lineup.
At No. 3 doubles, sophomores Tara Chilton and Yolanda Lin won 6-3, and UW’s No. 1 pair of fifth-year senior Vanessa Wong and junior Hikaru Sato won 6-4.
The Huskies’ depth continued to be tested in singles, with Sato sliding up to No. 2 singles, and Lin to No. 3, while junior Ashley Chang made her season debut at No. 6.
Washington took a 2-1 overall lead after a straight-sets singles victory from Lin on Court 3, but then started to lose momentum in the match.
Sato fell 6-2, 6-4 and Chang, playing her first match of the season, won her first set 7-5, but lost consecutive sets 6-1, to give Cal a 3-2 lead.
Senior Zoey Weil, who was down a break in a third set on Court 5, battled back to win 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.
With Weil’s victory, everything came down to the adjacent Court 1 between Wong and Cal’s Haley Giavara.
After battling back from a 5-2 deficit in the third set to draw even at 5-5, Giavara broke Wong’s serve and then held her own service game to give Cal the 4-3 victory at Nordstrom Tennis Center.
Despite the loss, Stephenson was proud of her team’s performance, especially without FOrtin and Zupancic in the lineup.
“It’s huge, [Chang] coming in and being in a third set, [Weil] coming in after not being in for awhile and winning a huge match to get us to 3-3, Lin winning in straight sets against one of the best players in the Pac-12 this year… it’s a testament to our team, how much they care, how hard they work, and the kind of role that they embrace on the day. A huge bummer not to get the win, but a lot to be proud of.”
Washington goes on the road on Friday, April 15 for its final Pac-12 match of the season against Washington State at 1:30 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.