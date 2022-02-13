UW falls to top-15 opposition for third straight day

Heading into the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, the No. 16 Washington women’s tennis team was looking to prove itself against some of the top teams in the country.
Ultimately, the weekend proved the Huskies still have a long way to go if they hope to be serious contenders for the national stage.
For the second time in three days, Washington was swept by a top-15 team, as No. 13 Florida won 4-0 in Madison, Wisconsin on Sunday.
The Huskies (6-3) were able to take first set tiebreaks on Courts 2, 3, and 5, but the Gators (7-2) proved too much after taking the doubles point, sweeping UW on Courts 1 and 4 and in three sets on Court 6.
Freshman Kelly Leung put up a fight at No. 6 singles, tying the match at one set a piece, but ultimately fell in the deciding set to lose 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.
Sophomore Sarah-Maude Fortin won her first set tiebreak 7-3 at No. 2 singles before her second set went unfinished.
An impressive display came from UW senior Nika Zupancic, who won a first set tiebreak over Florida’s 61st-ranked Marlee Zein, before Zein fought back to win the second set 6-2.
The final tiebreak victory was from sophomore Tara Chilton on Court 5. Chilton also struggled in her second set, though, as Florida’s 84th-ranked Emma Shelton quickly evened the match at one set a piece.
None of the UW tiebreak victories would matter, though, as UW fifth-year senior Vanessa Wong, junior Hikaru Sato, and Leung all lost their singles matches.
The only singles win on the weekend came from Fortin against Auburn on Saturday.
The Huskies will look to recoup after being outscored 12-1 at the ITA Indoors. Washington remains in the midwest to play Purdue next Friday, Feb. 18 and Notre Dame on Sunday, Feb. 20.
