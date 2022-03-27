UW swept by Oregon as conference play resumes

Following a two week break, the Washington women’s tennis team returned to the court Sunday morning on the road against its rivals, Oregon.
The Huskies, who had won their past six matches heading into Sunday’s rivalry clash, performed nothing like a team that had begun Pac-12 play with a 4-0 record.
Oregon clinched the doubles point with ease.
Washington’s No. 3 pair of sophomore Yolanda Lin and freshman Kelly Leung were defeated 6-1 and the same score followed on Court 1 with where fifth-year senior Vanessa Wong and senior Nika Zupancic lost for the first time this season as a pair.
The set on Court 2 went unfinished with junior Hikaru Sato and sophomore Sarah-Maude Fortin leading 5-2.
The Ducks (11-5, 3-3 Pac-12) swiftly carried the momentum over from the doubles point to singles play, where they defeated the Huskies in straight sets on three different courts.
Wong lost 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Sato and Leung both dropped close first sets before each losing their second sets 6-0 on Courts 4 and 5, respectively.
UW lost its other three first sets in singles play, but with the overall match decided, those matches went unfinished.
Returning home next weekend to host the L.A. schools, the Huskies will look to get back on track in conference play.
Washington previously defeated UCLA 4-3 earlier this season in the ITA Kickoff.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
