Veterans key for UW heading into ITA Indoor Championships

The Huskies are in uncharted territory.
For just the second time in seven years under head coach Robin Stephenson, the Washington women’s tennis team will participate in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.
Back in 2019, the Huskies were automatic qualifiers, serving as hosts for the event. But this time around, things are different.
Washington worked its way through ITA Kickoff Weekend at the end of January, knocking off University of Denver, 4-3, before upsetting No. 4 UCLA by the same score the following day. With two victories under its belt, the Huskies advanced to the ITA Indoor Championships for just the second time since 2011, marking their first non-automatic qualification under Stephenson.
UW carries a 6-0 season record into the tournament and plays its opening round match against third-seeded Georgia on Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.
Despite the tall task, Stephenson believes her Huskies are up to the challenge, as they have already proved this year with their undefeated résumé.
“The margins are going to be very small,” Stephenson said. “It’s gonna come down to a couple points here and there, some three-setters and probably some really close matches that we've already been a part of this season. A big part of it is just our mindset going into it and knowing what to expect and just being ready.”
In the qualifying round against the Pioneers and Bruins, the Huskies were on the brink of elimination in both matches at 3-3 but earned the big points when they mattered.
Against Denver, UW led 3-0 before losing three straight singles matches, leaving the fate of the overall match up to junior transfer Hikaru Sato, who won her third set 6-4.
The following day, the Huskies trailed the Bruins 3-1, but rallied behind Sato, sophomore Sarah-Maude Fortin, and senior Nika Zupancic to knock off UCLA on the road for the first time in program history.
“Sometimes when those matches come down to 3-3, you don’t really know how people are going to necessarily respond in that situation,” Stephenson said. “I felt like we rose to the occasion. Part of that is just because our team is really close and they care a lot about each other. When it comes down to those situations, you want to do it for your team and you kind of dig deep and find another gear.”
Zupancic in particular stepped up her game, upsetting UCLA’s 49th-ranked Sasha Vagramov in three sets.
Since losing her first singles match of the season, Zupancic has won five straight singles matches, dropping just one set along the way to complement a 5-1 record in doubles play with Fortin this season.
In her four years on Montlake, Zupancic has slowly made her way up the singles list.
As a freshman, Zupancic went 7-0 in Pac-12 dual play at No. 6 singles. The following year, Zupancic played mostly at No. 5 singles, then worked her way to the No. 4 spot in 2021.
This year, Zupancic has locked down No. 3 singles behind fifth-year senior Vanessa Wong and Fortin, and has been an integral part of the Huskies’ success during their undefeated start to the season.
“I always knew [Zupancic] had something special,” Stephenson said. “She has since her freshman year, but she’s definitely earned everything that’s happening for her now. There’s nobody that’s putting in more hours than her or wants it more than she does. She’s having those results and I think she’ll continue to because she doesn’t shy away from the work that it takes to succeed at this level.”
Along with Zupancic, Wong is another veteran that Stephenson will be counting on at the ITA Indoor Championships this weekend. Wong has more than 200 career matches under her belt, including a victory during UW’s last appearance in the ITA Indoor Championships.
“[Wong] has seen it all, been through it all, won at the highest level,” Stephenson said. “She’s had a ton of success at this program, and has been a key part of taking this program to the next level. Just her experience over all of that, her steady leadership, she’s consistent with what she does day in and day out… that’s going to help us a lot going into this.”
Washington will need to count on Wong’s experience and hope for Zupancic to keep up her recent form if it wants to upset No. 3 Georgia on Friday.
“We kind of know what to expect after playing in the tournament in 2019, hosting it,” Stephenson said. “We got to play a lot of matches, see a lot of matches, and a few of the girls on the team now played in that event, so they know what to expect.”
