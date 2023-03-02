Washington continues history of success against Seattle U

The Washington women’s tennis team has faced crosstown rival Seattle U 10 times in the past decade, and has swept them a total of nine times.

The most recent victory was Wednesday, as the Huskies (8-3) dominated the Redhawks (2-5), 7-0.

As expected, the Huskies came out swinging in doubles. In their sixth time partnering this season, Junior Sarah-Maude Fortin and freshman Erika Matsuda extended their successes to 5-1. In 12 minutes, the duo swept their opponents on Court 3, 6-0.

Strong services games from senior Jennifer Kerr and junior Astrid Olsen followed suit with another 6-0 victory. The match clocked in at 15 minutes and UW ran away with the doubles point.

Two-time Pac-12 player of the week this season, senior Hikaru Sato and freshman Zehra Suko were leading 3-2 when the doubles point was secured.

Singles play opened with success on Court 3 as Olsen downed Lola Tavcar of SU 6-0, 6-1. One court over, Kerr ended her day with a 6-1, 6-1 victory to inch the Huskies closer to a win.

Matsuda sealed the Huskies’ victory with a 6-0, 6-3 win after her opponent mis-hit a backhand to end the rally and cap off five match points. Court 2 ended similarly, and Fortin recorded a 6-0, 6-1 win.

The story was the same for Sakar, winning 100% of service games and defeating her opponent 6-1, 6-0 and earning the Huskies their 6th point of the day.

Sato got off to a slow start in singles. Down 0-1, she managed to turn things around and found herself in the lead at 4-2. Up 40-30, she won the 2nd breakpoint and propelled ahead 5-2. Sato took the first set 6-2, having won only 50% of breakpoints. Sato struggled to close out the second set, but 11 match points later she did just that.

After a break in competition between UW and SU last year, UW finished as best as they could, recording a 7-0 sweep in their first meeting since the 2020-21 season.

The match was a good warm-up as the Huskies prepare for matches against a tough string of Pac-12 opponents.

The Huskies will begin this home stretch of matches with UCLA on Fri. March 3 at 1:30 p.m. in the Nordstrom Tennis Center.

