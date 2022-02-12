Washington falls in consolation match against No. 14 Auburn

The No. 16 Washington women’s tennis team lost in the consolation bracket of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on Saturday, 4-1 to No. 14 Auburn.
After being swept by third-seeded Georgia on Friday, Washington was faced with yet another challenging opponent Saturday.
The Huskies lost the doubles point for the second straight day, as their pairs on Court 2 and 3 both lost 6-2. Fifth-year senior Vanessa Wong and junior Hikaru Sato were leading 5-2 when the Tigers (8-1) claimed the overall doubles point.
Despite winning just one singles match, the Huskies (6-2) were far more competitive than Friday.
Sophomore Sarah-Maude Fortin won her match at Court 2, 6-1, 6-3, over Auburn’s 116th-ranked Ariana Arseneault.
Wong led 7-6 (8), 2-2 at No. 1 singles over 49th-ranked Selin Ovunc. Sato was one game away from wrapping up her match on Court 4 when the overall match was decided.
A lineup change from head coach Robin Stephenson came at No, 5 singles, where sophomore Tara Chilton took the court in place of sophomore Astrid Olsen.
The change wouldn’t amount to any success, as Washington lost the remainder of its matches in straight sets.
Washington gets one more consolation match Sunday, Feb. 13 at 7 a.m. versus No. 13 Florida.
