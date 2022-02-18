Washington gets back in win column at Purdue

Coming off three straight losses at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, the Washington women’s tennis team was looking to right the ship Friday.
Staying in the Midwest to take on Purdue, UW got back to its winning ways quickly, taking the doubles point and three of the first four singles matches in a 4-3 victory.
The Huskies (7-3), who scored just one point at the ITA Indoor Championships last weekend, won two matches quickly on Courts 2 and 3 by scores of 6-2 and 6-1, respectively.
Freshman Kelley Leung was defeated swiftly at No. 5 singles, 6-4, 6-0, to tie the match at 1-1.
The Boilermakers (5-3) wouldn’t win a set against the Huskies on Courts 2, 3, and, 6, though, as UW earned the overall match at 4-1 before the final two individual matches were played out in preseason etiquette.
Sophomore Sarah-Maude Fortin did herself and her ITA ranking favors with a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles.
For the first time this season, junior transfer Hikaru Sato played at No. 3 singles, earning a 6-0, 6-3 win. Washington’s usual No. 3 singles player, senior Nika Zupancic, did not play Friday.
With Zupancic out, UW’s singles players moved up one slot each, making room for senior Zoey Weil on Court 6, who filled her role with a 7-5, 6-4, which proved to be the deciding point as the Huskies lost at No. 1 and No. 4 singles.
Washington’s top-ranked singles player, fifth-year senior Vanessa Wong, lost her fourth straight match at No. 1 singles, 6-4, 7-6 to Csilla Fodor. Sophomore Tara Chilton fell in three sets on Court 4.
UW remains in Indiana to play Notre Dame on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 8:30 a.m.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.