Washington handles Colorado to remain undefeated in conference play

The No. 17 Washington women’s tennis team remained undefeated in nonconference play with a 6-1 victory over Colorado at Nordstrom Tennis Center on Sunday.
Unlike most conference matches that end after one team reaches four points, the teams played out all singles matches Sunday, with the Huskies (13-4, 4-0 Pac-12) dropping just two sets in singles play.
Fifth-year senior Vanessa Wong moved within two victories of tying the UW school record for singles victories with a 6-4, 6-4 win on Court 1.
Sarah-Maude Fortin maintained her undefeated record in Pac-12 play, winning 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. The sophomore is now 13-2 on the season in dual play.
Senior Nika Zupancic also remained undefeated in Pac-12 play with a straight-sets victory at No. 3 singles. Zupancic extended her winning streak to six matches.
One of just two dropped sets on the day came from junior Hikaru Sato at Court 4, but the WSU transfer was able to turn things around from a first set loss, winning 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Freshman Kelly Leung has proved herself in the first home conference weekend of her career, winning for a second straight outing, 6-0, 7-5 at No. 5.
The Huskies’ only loss on the day came from Sophomore Yolanda Lin on Court 6. Even then, Lin lost in a super tiebreak after the match had already been decided. She lost the tiebreak 10-4.
Washington stuck with its new doubles lineup from Friday, winning the point for the second straight match. Fortin and Sato won 6-0 on Court 2 and Leung and Lin won 6-4 at No. 3 doubles. Wong and Zupancic’s set with the Buffs’ (5-7, 0-4 Pac-12) No. 1 pair went unfinished.
UW has a week off before traveling to Oregon on Sunday, March 27.
