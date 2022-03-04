Washington opens Pac-12 play with victory over No. 17 Arizona State

Opening Pac-12 play in Tempe, Arizona on Friday against No. 17 Arizona State, the Washington women’s tennis team brought the rain.
After a confidence-builder last weekend against Boise State, the Huskies looked to begin their Pac-12 season 1-0 against the Sun Devils.
With two rain delays, UW felt right at home, boosting the team to a 4-3 victory against ASU.
Starting with doubles, senior Zika Zupancic and freshman Kelly Leung were quickly defeated on Court 2 by their ASU opponents 6-0.
To follow at doubles No. 1, senior Vanessa Wong and junior Hikaru Sato were defeated 6-3, resulting in Arizona State ultimately clinching the first point of the match.
Being down by a point against a ranked conference opponent on the road, the Huskies (10-4, 1-0) needed to find momentum in order to keep up with the Sun Devils (7-3, 0-1).
Despite the doubles point being quickly determined, UW matched its ranked opponent while taking on the singles matches.
Sophomore Yolanda Lin quickly took care of business on Court 6 despite it only being her third singles match of the season. Lin won her sets convincingly 6-3 and 6-0, making the overall score 1-1.
Soon after, Leung was defeated 6-0 and 6-3 in her match, giving ASU the 2-1 lead.
Wong was up next, finding her dominating play at No. 1 single by defeating her opponent 6-2, 6-4. The score was leveled to 2-2.
All remaining singles matches were forced into third sets.
Court 5 was determined in ASU’s favor. Sato was defeated in her third set 7-5, making the score 3-2.
On Court 3, Zupancic was paired against Sedona Gallagher, a graduate transfer to ASU after spending her first four years at Washington. Zupancic came back after winning her first set and losing her second with a commanding 6-2 victory in the third set over her former teammate. The score was leveled once again at 3-3.
The match was left up to No. 2 singles with sophomore Sarah-Maude Fortin. After three hard fought sets, Fortin defeated her opponent and earned the overall 4-3 win for UW.
Washington will stay on the road and take on Arizona on Saturday, March 5 at 11 a.m.
Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
