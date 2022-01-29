Washington qualifies for ITA Indoor Championships win over No. 4 UCLA

Heading into the weekend, the Washington women’s tennis team had a long way to go to qualify for the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.
Not only did UW need to win matches on consecutive days, but it would have to go through No. 4 UCLA on the Bruins’ home court to do so.
But the Huskies did just that, coming back from a 3-1 deficit behind wins from junior Hikary Sato, sophomore Sarah-Maude Fortin, and senior Nika Zupancic to knock off the Bruins, 4-3.
On the brink of elimination, Fortin wrapped up her match on Court 2, dropping her racket in shock as she was able to break UCLA’s serve to take the third set, 6-4, and tie the overall match at 3-3.
With Zupancic’s match deciding the fate of the overall match, the teams gathered courtside to watch the UW senior.
Leading 4-2 in the third set, Zupancic broke serve to take a 5-2 lead and serve for the match, but put herself in a 0-40 hole with momentum swinging the Bruins' way. Instead of collapsing, Zupancic won four straight points and dropped to her knees as UCLA’s final shot went long before being swarmed by her UW teammates after the match-clincing point.
Washington celebrated by letting a few explicit words fly and yelling, “on to Wisconsin!”
But before Zupancic’s final game, the nearly four hour match had plenty of twists and turns.
Washington’s top doubles pair of Sato and senior Vanessa Wong lost for the second straight day, but UW won on Court 2 with Zupancic and Fortin and clinched the match-opening point through a 7-5 tiebreaker on Court 3 senior Zoey Weil and freshman Kelly Leung.
After taking a 1-0 lead early via the doubles point, Washington handed the lead back to UCLA after straight-set losses from Wong and Leung at No. 1 and No. 6 singles, respectively.
Sophomore Tara Chilton also lost in straight-sets at No. 5 doubles, as the Huskies were suddenly facing elimination with one more loss.
But that’s when things turned around, as Sato won 7-6, 6-4, to cut the UCLA lead to 3-2.
Fortin wrapped up her match just minutes before Zupancic, as the senior wrapped up the memorable day with the three-set win.
Zupancic faced three 40-40 break points in her 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 victory, and saved all three.
Washington will play two more duals at Rice and Baylor in early February before the 16-team ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Madison, Wisc. from Feb. 11-14.
