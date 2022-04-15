Washington’s losing streak reaches to three matches

The Washington men’s tennis team kicked off its final weekend of regular season play against Arizona State on Friday afternoon, looking for redemption after two consecutive losses last weekend.
Unable to bounce back from their previous matches, the Huskies were defeated by the Sun Devils 4-3.
In its most recent match against Cal, UW lost three straight singles matches, blowing its lead and ending the match in Cal’s favor.
Starting with the doubles point, Washington needed to change the narrative that was set last weekend.
With that in mind, doubles No. 3 with freshman Cesar Bouchelaghem and sophomore Han-Chih Lin finished first with a 6-2 victory.
Newly-ranked No. 47 senior duo of Ewen Lumsden and Jack Davis were on Court 1. The two were defeated 6-4.
Court 2 with junior Clement Chidekh and freshman Nedim Suko determined the overall doubles point. ASU posed a challenge, tying the set at 6-6 after being down by two games earlier on. The Sun Devils were able to complete their comeback in a tiebreaker, earning a 7-6 win.
“There are things we can blame ourselves on,” head coach Matt Anger said. “We certainly did not play good tiebreakers today, we could have had three more points on the board.”
The Huskies (15-9, 2-5 Pac-12) left themselves with work to do in their singles matches, unable to clinch the first point of the match over the Sun Devils (9-13, 2-4 Pac-12).
Moving into the singles matches, Washington was in need of its dominance from earlier this season.
Lumsden was the first to finish on Court 3 with 6-1, 7-5 victories, leveling the score to 1-1.
Court 5 finished next with Bouchelaghem nearly 30 minutes later, earning a 7-6, 6-4 win in hard-fought sets.
Suko was defeated shortly after at singles No. 6, 7-5, 6-4, making the score 2-2.
Court 1 with Chidekh was the next to finish. Chidekh was defeated by the No. 20 player in the nation in a tiebreaker third set 7-6. ASU gained the lead, 3-2.
“Clement wasn’t as sharp,” Anger said. “But, some of that is the opponent. I liked how the other guy played, he had a good match.”
Lin finished next on Court 4. He was defeated 6-4 in his first set, forced a second with a 6-1 win, and completed his comeback with a 6-4 win in the third set. The score was tied again, 3-3.
A moment to clinch the overall match in senior fashion, Davis’ match was the final court in play. Each player had a 7-5 set win moving into the third set. Tied at 6-6 in the third set, the two entered yet another tiebreaker for the day. ASU clinched the overall match with a 7-6 win in the third set.
Washington will stay home to play No. 14 Arizona at the Bill Quillian Stadium for its final regular season match on Sunday, April 17 at noon.
Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
