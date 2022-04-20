Washington’s women’s tennis season ends with defeat to Washington State

After just a few hours, the Washington women’s tennis team’s Pac-12 Championship run was over.
After enduring a bitter loss to rival Washington State on April 15, Washington suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of its biggest rivals Wednesday to fall out of the Pac-12 Championships.
Despite another convincing win in doubles competition, the Huskies (14-10, 4-6 Pac-12) weren’t able to seal the deal. WSU took control of the match during singles play and UW was unable to recover.
When the Huskies traveled to Pullman only five days ago, the Cougars took home the doubles point after winning two of the three sets. However, the Huskies started off Wednesday’s rematch well. Brimming with confidence from their convincing win against San Francisco on Sunday, UW clinched the doubles point with a set to spare.
After winning the point for Washington in the last match, fifth-year senior Vanessa Wong and junior Hikaru Sato repeated their achievement, winning their match 6-4 on Court 1.
The Huskies secured the doubles point with another 6-4 win, this time claimed by senior Zoey Weil and freshman Kelly Leung on Court 3. Senior Nika Zupancic and sophomore Yolanda Lin’s match on Court 2 was left unfinished with the score at 6-6.
Despite the positive start, Washington wasn’t able to maintain its momentum heading into singles play.
On Court 2, Zupancic lost her two sets against WSU 6-2, 6-1, bringing the score to 1-1. Lin was unable to turn the tide, losing 6-2, 6-4 on Court 4 and giving WSU the lead.
Washington State earned its third point of the game with a 6-0, 6-4 win on Court 6 against Leung. With the score at 3-1 in Washington State’s favor, Wong, Sato, and Weil were needed to turn the match back around.
Sato began to steer her side in the right direction, winning 6-4, 6-1 on Court 3 and giving the Huskies hope for a late comeback. However, it wasn’t to be for the Huskies as Weil lost 4-6, 4-6, giving WSU its fourth and final point needed to win the match.
With Washington State’s victory solidified, Wong’s final singles set went unfinished.
It was not the match Wong and her teammates were hoping for as the Huskies crash out of the Pac-12 Championships. Wong, who equalled UW’s all-time singles win record on Sunday with 111, will leave the Huskies after five years.
She will be joined by seniors Nika Zupancic and Zoey Weil, who have both been with the program for four years. The three players will hope to get the opportunity to end their UW playing careers on a better note.
The Huskies will just have to wait and see if they will qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
