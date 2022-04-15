Washington suffers heart-wrenching defeat to Washington State

Every rivalry game comes with many high expectations, and when the Washington women’s tennis team took on Washington State, it lived up to every single one of them.
With one closely-contested match after another, the Huskies attempted to come back from 3-1 down, tying the match at 3-3 after hours of back-and-forth play. But it wasn’t to be for the Huskies, submitting to a closely fought 4-3 loss to their cross-state rivals in Pullman on Friday afternoon.
In previous games, the Huskies (13-9, 4-5 Pac-12) had been forced to change things up a bit due to injuries. With another loss at California last week, Washington looked to bounce back to form for its final Pac-12 game of the season.
UW’s No. 3 player senior Nika Zupancic made her return to the court after being forced to retire against USC two weeks ago. No. 2 player, sophomore Sarah-Maude Fortin, will remain out with a season-ending stress fracture in her left foot.
The Huskies took home the double point last weekend against California, but it wasn’t to be against the Cougars (6-14, 1-8 Pac-12). After three greatly contested sets of doubles, WSU came away with the point.
Senior Zoey Weil and freshman Kelly Leung battled out a convincing 6-3 win on Court 3 to give the Huskies an early edge in the doubles point, but fifth-year senior Vanessa Wong and junior Hikaru Sato weren’t able to take down No. 57 ranked pair Michaela Bayerlova and Maxine Murphy on Court 1, losing 6-2 to the Cougars.
On Court 2, Zupancic and sophomore Yolanda Lin suffered the same fate as their teammates on Court 1, losing 6-2.
The Huskies needed to turn it around in singles play, but a valiant comeback attempt wasn’t to be.
After a bitter loss last week, newly-ranked No. 101 Wong had a point to prove against WSU. The Toronto, Canada native took on No. 41 Bayerlova, losing 6-2, 6-1 against the German fifth-year.
Zupancic wasn’t able to turn things around on her return, losing 6-1, 6-0 on Court 2.
Sato kept the Huskies’ comeback hopes alive, winning 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 on Court 3 against her former squad. Lin’s set finished just before Sato’s and earned UW a singles point, winning 7-6 (6), 6-3 on Court 4, bringing the score to 3-2 in WSU’s favor.
Zoey Weil earned Washington its third point of the game as she won 6-2, 6-3.
For the second time in a row, Washington’s match relied on the final singles match of the day.
After a determined doubles win, Leung won her first singles set 6-3 and lost her second 6-2. With all riding on the final set, Leung was unable to complete the comeback for her side, succumbing to a 6-0 shutout that sealed the win for WSU.
UW hasn’t won a match since playing Colorado at home over a month ago on March 13. Despite six consecutive losses, the Huskies have shown glimpses of good form in recent games. A win was much needed, and a win against their rivals would’ve made it even sweeter, but the Huskies must put the Pac-12 season behind them and focus on the future.
Washington returns home against San Francisco on Saturday, April 17 as it look to finish the year off with a much-needed win.
Reach reporter Colin Stern sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @colinstern5
