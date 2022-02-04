Washington sweeps Portland in tune up for ITA Indoor Championships

The No. 16 Washington women’s tennis team continues to extend its undefeated season soundly.
After an upset win over then-No. 4 UCLA, UW arrived back home on Friday for a tune up against Portland before it heads off to the ITA Team Indoor Championships next weekend.
The Huskies put up a nearly unstoppable performance, winning the doubles point and sweeping the singles matches for a 7-0 win over the Pilots.
Freshman Kelly Leung and senior Zoey Weil were the first to set the stage in their doubles match with a 6-2 win over the Pilot's pair. Court 1 was soon to follow, securing the doubles point for the Huskies (6-0).
The strong performance continued as Washington began its singles matchups.
Senior Nika Zupancic followed up her Pac-12 Player of the Week honors by dropping only one game on her way to a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles.
Moments after Zupancic’s match finished, Wong snapped a two-match losing streak with a 6-1, 6-0 victory on Court 1 to put the Huskies up 3-0.
Leung clinched the overall match for the Huskies with a victory over the Pilots’ (1-1) Jana Tanevska at No. 6 singles.
Courts 5, 4, and 2 did not ease up. Following the precedent set by their teammates, sophomores Sarah-Maude Fortin and Tara Chilton, as well as junior transfer Hikaru Sato all earned wins in their matchups to complete the sweep.
Washington departs for the ITA D1 National Women’s Team Indoor Championships on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The Huskies’ opponent for Friday’s opening round of the ITA Indoor Championships in Wisconsin will be announced in the near future according to the ITA website.
Reach contributing writer Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
(1) comment
Great article. Go Dawgs!
