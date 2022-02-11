Washington swept by No. 3 Georgia in opening round of ITA Indoor Championships

Facing its biggest challenge of the season to date, the Washington women’s tennis team traveled to Madison, Wisconsin on Friday to take on No. 3 Georgia in the opening round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.
Carrying an undefeated record into the tournament, the Huskies had a tall task in front of them against a Bulldogs side with four singles players ranked in the ITA Top 125.
UW didn’t quite live up to the challenge, though, as it was swept aside in just over two hours, 4-0.
The Huskies (6-1) couldn’t get anything going in the doubles point, as they were defeated by the Bulldogs’ No. 2 and 3 pairs.
Moving to singles, the Bulldogs (3-0) quickly asserted themselves.
Sophomore transfer Astrid Olsen played her first match of the season at No. 5 singles, and was swiftly defeated, 6-0, 6-3.
UW sophomore Sarah-Maude Fortin’s undefeated start to the season ended at No. 2 singles, as she was defeated by UGA’s Mell Reasco, the No. 11 player in the country, 6-2, 6-2.
Down 3-0 in the overall match, UW needed to win its final four singles matches, but couldn’t pull it off, as senior Nika Zupancic was defeated at No. 3, 6-3, 6-4.
Washington had the most success on Court 1 through fifth-year senior Vanessa Wong, who led 7-5, 4-3 over Georgia’s 39th-ranked Lea Ma when the match was decided.
Junior transfer Hukaru Sato also led, 7-5, 1-3, at No. 4 singles when the match concluded, and freshman Kelly Leung was mounting a comeback on Court 6 at 0-6, 6-3, 2-3.
Washington will take on Auburn at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the consolation bracket.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
