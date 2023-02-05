Wisconsin ends Washington's winning streak

All good things must come to an end.

Saturday afternoon, No. 25 Wisconsin served the Washington women’s tennis team its first loss of the season.

One match after the Huskies (5-1) swept Boise State 7-0, Wisconsin returned the favor and defeated the Huskies, 6-1. Saturday’s matchup was UW’s first test against a ranked team since the beginning of the season.

Unable to convert in doubles or singles, the Huskies (6-2) left the weekend away from home with one win and one loss.

The Badgers (6-2), who the Huskies last faced in 2002, were not a familiar opponent for the Huskies. UW’s opponents caught an early lead on all doubles courts and never relinquished it.

On Court 2, senior Hikaru Sato and freshman Zehra Suko hoped to resolve the weekend’s unfinished business. But a quick loss put UW down in the doubles point early. Junior Astrid Olsen and freshman Erika Matsuda were also unable to grab a game and found themselves down 6-0.

The set was closer for junior Sarah-Maude Fortin and senior Jennifer Kerr, who were tied at 4-4 when Wisconsin clinched the point.

Needing to bounce back from their first doubles loss on the road this season, the Huskies prepared for singles.

Washington entered singles with several shifts to the usual lineup. Matsuda competed at the fifth spot on the court, with her teammate junior Melissa Sakar pushed to the sixth position. Both were unsuccessful in the new roles, and Wisconsin inched closer to a win.

The only bright spot for the Huskies was Fortin’s win over Maria Sholokhova, who is nationally ranked No. 59 in singles. Her 6-3, 6-3 upset put the Huskies on the scoreboard, but it was not nearly enough to stop the Badgers.

Olsen and Kerr suffered their first singles loss of the season in quick games. Other matches were closer, but the outcome was the same. Overall, it was just a losing day for UW.

Hoping to put the loss behind them, UW will return to Seattle to host more competitive teams during next week’s ITA National Team Indoor Championships.

With the home-court advantage on their side, Washington kicks off the ITA Championships at Nordstrom Tennis Center and the Seattle Tennis Club on Feb. 10.

Reach contributing writer Sophia Pilot at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sophia_pilot

