Women’s tennis fails to defeat in-form UCLA

After securing a win against No. 13 UCLA in January, the No. 20 Washington traveled back to Los Angeles with hopes to repeat its fortunes. But despite the Huskies’ best efforts, a second victory wasn’t to be, as they were unable to muster a win against a Bruins team in sharp form.
Despite winning six of their last seven matches, the Huskies (record) suffered a tough loss at Oregon on Sunday. The Bruins (9-3, 5-0 Pac-12) had won six in a row before Friday’s match. With both teams in strong form, UCLA and UW were looking to keep improving upon their winning records.
UCLA completed a comfortable 4-1 win against UW, earning swift victories in both doubles and singles competitions. Despite UW’s best efforts, UCLA cruised to an early lead after sweeping UW in the doubles competition. The Bruins would take their momentum into the singles matches, completing a dominant performance against the Huskies.
Fifth-year senior Vanessa Wong and senior Nika Zupancic were shut out by their opponents, losing 6-0 on Court 1 during the doubles competition.
Freshman Kelly Leung and senior Zoey Weil were also unable to find the lead, losing 6-2 on Court 3. Once UCLA had secured wins on Courts 1 and 3, sophomore Sarah-Maude Fortin and junior Hikaru Sato’s match on Court 2 was left unfinished.
UW suffered four defeats during singles play with two matches left unfinished.
UCLA’s Abbey Forbes defeated UW’s No.1 singles player Wong with a first set tiebreak 7-6 (4), and a comfortable 6-3 second set victory on Court 1.
On Court 2, Fortin won 6-4, 6-3. This would be the Huskies’ only singles win for the day.
Sophomore Yolanda Lin suffered defeat on Court 5, losing 6-1, 4-6, 7-5. Leung also lost 6-3, 6-2, ultimately giving UCLA the victory. Zupancic and Sato were unable to finish their matches.
After suffering their first loss against UW since 2003 just over a month ago, UCLA returned to its dominant form of the past two decades on Friday.
Washington has lost its second game in a row for the first time since Feb. 13. A loss against Florida sparked a turnaround in form, with only two losses in nine matches before Friday’s game against UCLA.
UW will have to quickly shake off Friday’s loss as it prepares to face USC at noon on Saturday.
Reach Reporter Colin Stern sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @colinstern5
