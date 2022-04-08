Women’s tennis narrowly avoids sweep against Stanford

Amidst a recent conference loss streak, the Washington women’s tennis team was unable to establish success outside senior Vanessa Wong during Friday’s loss to No.17 Stanford.
Playing without their usual No. 2 and No. 3 players, it was a tough day from the start of the match for the Huskies (13-8, 4-4 Pac-12), who eventually fell 6-1.
After losing an opening two-game lead, doubles Court 2 with freshman Kelly Leung and senior Zoe Weil fell first with a 7-5 set. Court 3 was not far behind, with a 6-3 loss to give the Cardinal (13-4, 6-1) the first point of the day.
With the exception of senior Vanessa Wong on Court 1, the Huskies fell behind in the first set of singles, with no more than Wong getting more than three games off their opponents in the opening set.
Wong upset individually-ranked No.14 Connie Ma, winning her match 7-5, 6-2. The win was the only bright spot for Washington, which fell in straight sets on the other five courts.
In new positions due to the absences of sophomore Sarah-Maude Fortin and senior Nika Zupancic, Weil and sophomore Tara Chilton had tough days adjusting to singles play. Chilton only got one game off her opponent, ending 6-0, 6-1 on Court 6.
With matches playing out even after the day was decided at 4-1, Stanford ended the day up 6-1.
Despite being just out of the ITA top-25 themselves, the Huskies — who rank No. 28 — have struggled recently as Pac-12 play has ramped up. Coming off falls to Oregon, No. 16 UCLA, and No. 17 Stanford, Washington looks to break the short losing streak in less than 24 hours against Cal.
With hopes to split the weekend against the Bay Area schools, the Huskies pick back up at Nordstrom Tennis Center on Saturday, April 9 at noon.
