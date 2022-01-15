Women’s tennis opens season with victory over Hawai’i

The Washington women’s tennis team took quite the journey to open its season Saturday.
UW traveled halfway across the Pacific Ocean to take on Hawai’i, but due to COVID-19 protocols within the Hawai’i program, it looked like Washington’s trip to the tropics would be all for not.
But then Saturday morning, after a re-evaluation of COVID-19-protocols it was determined that the Rainbow Wahine would be able to compete.
The Huskies didn’t let the wonky scheduling affect their performance, though, starting off their 2022 season with a 6-1 victory.
Fifth-year senior Vanessa Wong led the charge for the Huskies (1-0), winning her singles match in straight sets (6-4, 6-3) as well as her doubles match in which she was on the No. 1 pairing with junior transfer Hikaru Sato.
Washington took the doubles point through a victory on the No. 3 court with senior Zoey Weil and freshman Kelly Leung.
Including Wong, the Huskies won five of six singles matches.
Sophomore Sarah-Maude Frotin won in straight sets on court two, taking down her opponent in a couple long 7-5 sets.
Sato, a Washington State transfer, won her first singles match in purple and gold (6-2, 6-3) as UW’s No. 4 singles player.
Washington’s only singles match to go the distance was Leung’s, but the freshman was able to win the final two sets after dropping the first to secure her first collegiate victory (4-6, 6-1, 6-2) on court five.
Weil completed the well-rounded day with a quick 6-1, 6-1 victory as No. 6 singles.
The only loss for UW in singles came through senior Nika Zupancic, who was defeated 6-4, 6-0 on court three.
Washington heads back home to host BYU next Saturday, Jan. 22 at 4 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.