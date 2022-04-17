Wong matches UW singles win record on senior day

It seemed as though the Washington women’s tennis team’s victory was written in the stars.
Just moments apart, fifth-year senior Vanessa Wong and senior Nika Zupancic clinched the fourth and fifth points for Washington in a victory that would eventually climb to 7-0 over San Francisco at Bill Quillian Tennis Stadium.
Despite a shaky start, the Huskies (13-10, 4-6 Pac-12) quickly took control of the match, winning the doubles point before racking up all six available points during singles play.
The Huskies’ match against the Dons marked the final home game for three important Huskies.
Wong will depart Washington after five memorable years, leaving with the most combined singles and doubles wins in UW history and three All-Pac-12 selections. On Sunday, Wong tied UW’s all-time singles record with 111 victories, matching Washington Hall of Famer Kristina Kraszewski.
She is joined by Zupancic and senior Zoey Weil, who will both be leaving UW after four years.
Zupancic returns for her second match since overcoming an injury she picked up against USC. Sophomore Sarah Maude-Fortin will remain out for the Pac-12 Championships with a stress fracture in her left foot.
As the day got underway, all three doubles matches were almost unpredictable, with the Huskies just barely coming out on top.
Weil and freshman Kelly Leung succumbed to a closely fought 6-4 loss on Court 3.
On Court 2, Zupancic and sophomore Yolanda Lin completed a convincing 6-3 win. An ecstatic Zupancic celebrated every point the pair won in her final home doubles match. Her energy carried over to Court 1, inspiring the purple and gold to a memorable comeback.
The hard fought match on Court 1 resulted in a huge win for Wong and junior Hikaru Sato, coming back from 4-2 down to win 6-4. In fitting fashion, the fifth-year senior helped secure the doubles point for Washington.
“We definitely had a slow start,” Wong said, “Definitely a lot of nerves on my part at least, but [Sato] stayed very level and she definitely helped us pull through.”
After clinching the doubles point, the Huskies felt confident heading into singles play.
The match on Court 6 was the first to finish, with freshman Kelly Leung completing a swift 6-2, 6-1 victory. On Court 3, Sato finished the job only minutes after Leung, winning 6-2, 6-3.
On Court 1, Wong earned her record-tying singles win for Washington with a 7-6, 7-5 victory over the Dons, putting UW up 4-0 and securing the overall match for her side. In a match filled with controversial calls and a very vocal crowd, Wong broke serve numerous times to earn her team the point.
Zupancic added a fifth point to the tally, winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 only seconds after Wong’s victory.
Lin and Weil finished the scoring, winning 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 and 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 respectively. With a win on all six singles courts, the Huskies finished the day with seven points.
“Even some of these losses that we've had,” UW head coach Robin Stephenson said, “I felt like we've been competing really, really well. And, you know, we've come up short… but we haven't really let it get to us.”
After six consecutive losses, the Huskies earn themselves a much-needed victory as they head into the Pac-12 Championships. Washington can take a sigh of relief as they prepare for its match on Wednesday in Ojai, California.
“Everything's up for grabs,” Wong said, “Our team has shown that we're neck and neck with Cal. We lost 4-3… and they won the Pac-12, so I think we're definitely excited and we're optimistic and we're gonna battle hard and do our best.”
Reach reporter Colin Stern at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @colinstern5
