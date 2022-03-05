Zupancic’s three-set victory lifts Huskies in desert

For the second day in a row, things boiled down to the final set between the Washington women’s tennis team and its opposition.
Knotted up at 3-3 with Arizona, senior Nika Zupancic served as the hero for UW, winning her match in three sets to help the Huskies close out an undefeated opening weekend of Pac-12 play in the Arizona desert.
After jumping out to a 3-1 lead in the third set, Zupancic lost a service game and Arizona’s Midori Castillo-Meza tied the match at 3-3. The pair traded service games before Zupancic was able to break Castillo-Meza’s serve and claim the overall match for UW.
Zupancic won her match in three sets for the second consecutive day 7-6 (1), 6-7 (3), 6-4.
The doubles point proved to be the difference in the match. The Huskies (11-4, 2-0 Pac-12) earned 6-4 wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, with Zupancic and freshman Kelly Leung clenching the point with their victory at No. 2.
Following the doubles point, the Wildcats (8-3, 0-1 Pac-12) quickly tied up the overall match, though, as Leung fell in straight sets at No. 5 singles, and fifth-year senior Vanessa Wong lost 6-3, 6-2 on Court 1.
Sophomore Yolanda Lin tied up the match at 2-2, remaining undefeated on the season with a 7-5, 6-1 win on Court 6. In her four singles matches this season, Lin has yet to drop a set.
Sarah-Maude Fortin continued her impressive sophomore campaign with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles.
Looking for one more singles victory to close out the overall match, junior Hikaru Sato battled in a three-set match on Court 4 with Arizona’s Parker Fry. After trailing by two games in the third set, Sato was able to draw even at 5-5, but Fry won two consecutive games to even the overall match at 3-3.
Zupancic’s win at No. 2 singles was her second match-clinching victory of the season. She is now 9-3 on the season in dual play.
Washington returns to Seattle for its first Pac-12 homestand next weekend against Utah on Friday, March 11 and Colorado on Sunday, March 13.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.