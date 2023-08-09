Student Guide to UW nightlife

Despite its reputation for rainy nights and a bookish student body, UW knows how to party. When campus winds down for the day, the surrounding U-District truly comes to life. If you’re in need of something to do or looking to avoid that pesky assignment, this is the guide for you.
Mondays
Let’s face it, nothing good comes from going out on a Monday. Everyone needs that night to stay in, recharge, and prepare for the grueling week to come. If you really want to treat yourself, why not grab a bite to eat from one of the many small eateries along the Ave (see U-District takeout and delivery guide in Welcome Campus p. 11).
Tuesdays
Tuesdays at UW go hard. From pub trivia to HUB bowling, there is certainly no shortage of out-of-the-box activities to try out in the U-District. If you’re in the mood to stay close to home, take advantage of the $2 Tuesdays at HUB Games and try some bowling. If you’re itching to exercise your brain instead, trivia nights at both Ravenna Brewing and College Inn Pub (for those 21 and older here) is for you. And if you’ve really been dying to try out that queen’s gambit opening, competitive chess night at Big Time Brewery is a great option too.
Wednesdays
Big Time Brewery Trivia: If you’re looking for another chance to flex the fact that you know Australia is wider than the moon (or redeem yourself if Tuesday trivia didn’t go exactly to plan), Big Time Brewery’s trivia nights are a recent favorite for The Daily staff. Make sure to get there well before 7 p.m., as tables go fast.
Finn’s Wells Wednesdays: Cheap drinks and karaoke, what more could you ask for. Starting at 7 p.m. and lasting until their 2 a.m. closing, Finn MacCools knows how to do week night entertainment on a budget.
Thursdays
Varsity Theater: A longtime staple of the U-District, the Varsity Theater is a great place to destress and catch a movie for the night. Conveniently located on the Ave close to campus, tickets for UW students are $9 with a valid UW ID.
Fridays
Frat Parties: Fraternities at UW know how to throw a good party. Even though we have it listed on Friday, odds are that you can find something going on north of 45th most days of the week, especially with the eagerness that the advent of fall quarter brings.
Saturdays
Football: Although not a weekly occurrence, there is nothing quite like going to a Saturday night Husky football game. Having “the greatest setting in college football” right off Lake Washington means that it is always a good idea to rep purple and gold by layering up. Great football and a lively student section make the cold and occasional rain far worth it.
Sundays
Free Pool Sundays Earl’s on the Ave: A favorite haunt for upperclassmen, the pool tables at Earl’s are always in high demand, so why not play a round of eight-ball. Add in catching just about any sports game you can think of on a plethora of TVs around the bar, and Earl’s is the perfect place to relax and unwind before the start of another typical UW week.
