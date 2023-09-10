Three takeaways from the Huskies' 43-10 win over Tulsa

The result of the game was never in doubt: The Washington football team scored a touchdown on its opening drive, then proceeded to run away with a 43-10 victory over Tulsa Saturday afternoon. Before the Huskies’ big test next week in East Lansing, here are three takeaways from the Huskies dominating win over the Golden Hurricane.
The run game has its issues
It’s hard to point out negative aspects of the Husky offense at this point. 99 points, 859 passing yards, and two wins through two games is nothing to scoff at. The running game, on the other hand, hasn’t been as prolific. The Husky offense has 187 rushing yards between their two games, a number that on its own isn’t particularly concerning. However, when you look at where the rushing yards are coming from, you start to see the issue: 43% of their rushing yards are coming from non-running backs.
“I’d like to, instead of taking two times to convert on short yardage, get it the first time,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “Its hard. When you see so many things that are open, that your guys can go and attack and make plays, it's hard not to call those plays.”
When the passing attack is humming the way that it has through two games, the run game becomes a moot point. However, at some point, it will need to shoulder at least a partial share of the offense. The last two games, the running attack has not shown the ability to take over games and relented that job to the versatile passing game. The Husky offense will face a big test next week against the Spartan run defense, which will certainly reveal quite a lot about whether or not the run game can rise to the occasion or if the Husky passing attack will have to bear the burden of a lacking running game.
The Wide Receiver room flexes its muscles
Both junior wide receivers Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze found the end zone against the Golden Hurricane Saturday afternoon. McMillan tallied 120 yards on eight receptions, and Odunze snagged seven balls for 107 yards. Impressively, the offense was able to get sophomore wide receivers Ja’Lynn Polk and Germie Bernard involved as well. The third and fourth wide receivers on any team typically don’t find themselves filling up the box score, but DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb continually use an impressively stacked receiver room to its fullest extent, getting the pair 124 receiving yards combined.
“You can see we're finding ways to get [Bernard] out there,” Deboer said. “He’s a special athlete and a special person and we need to make sure we keep getting him involved and [the touchdown] is one of the ways we were able to do that.”
With the running game lagging, the wide receiver room has picked up the slack and found ways to get everyone involved. It is easy to overlook guys like Polk and Bernard when the bulk of the attention goes to future NFL players such as Odunze and McMillan. If the offense is going to continue at this blistering pace, the third and fourth receivers being productive will be vital to its continuation.
The secondary shows out
Junior “Husky” Kamren Fabiculanan notched his second interception of the season, picking a ball in the end zone, stymying one of the few successful drives by the Golden Hurricane Saturday afternoon.
“From game one to game two, you could feel a big jump,” Fabiculanen said. “We tell ourselves the next game is the biggest game, and we came in ready to go.”
Big showings from Fabiculanan and transfer cornerback Jabbar Muhammad propelled the Huskies to another dominating performance, which is an encouraging sign that the Husky defense has the depth that allowed former Husky teams to excel in the secondary. Even without senior safety Asa Turner, the Husky defense was able to impose its will on the Golden Hurricane offense which averaged just 4.7 yards per pass.
“It’s certainly a hit when we don't have Asa out there,” DeBoer said. “He directs the traffic, and he runs the show back there. Disappointing to have him go out early, but we have Kam and we have full confidence in him, and we will continue to build that depth.”
Much like the wide receiver room, the secondary was able to show its depth and shut down a Tulsa offense that put up forty two points the week prior against the University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
The first big test of the season for the secondary and the Huskies will come Saturday, Sept. 9, as it takes on Michigan State in its first road game of the season.
Reach reporter Jack Norris at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jack_enorris
