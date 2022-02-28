Three takeaways from Washington's loss to No. 17 UCLA

Despite an initially electric performance by the Washington men’s basketball team Monday, the heart of the crowd at Alaska Airlines Arena lost its beat after an abysmal second half showing which resulted in a 77-66 loss.
Similar to the matchup between UW and UCLA just a over a week ago, a strong defensive showing in the first half was followed by poor execution on both ends of the floor in the second. Here are three takeaways from Washington’s loss at home:
Strong first half defense
Right from the start, the Huskies (14-14, 9-9 Pac-12) forced the Bruins (22-6, 14-5) under immense discomfort offensively.
For an efficient team that has done well protecting the ball all year — UCLA ranks eighth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio — UW managed to force 11 turnovers in the first half.
The discomfort showed in the boxscore, with the Bruins shooting just 39.5% from the field on 10-of-29. If it wasn’t for UCLA’s Jaquez Jr. shooting an efficient 13 points on 5-of-6, the game could’ve gone a much different direction.
Underneath the basket, redshirt junior forward Nate Roberts took care of business, leading UW with seven rebounds, with three on the offensive side and four on the defensive. Feelings stirred among the crowd in hopes of a potential upset against one of the top teams in the Pac-12.
Instead, closing the half only ahead four points at 29-25 gave more than enough breathing room for the Bruins to make adjustments and come out dominant in the second, just to pull away like they did over the Huskies a week ago.
Lack of an offensive plan
All season long, the story for the Huskies offensively has been to rely on graduate student guard Terrell Brown Jr. to handle the scoring.
But as a season progresses, players get tired and opponents make adjustments, leaving an offense like UW in trouble.
Monday, a lack of an offensive plan showed through in brutal fashion. Shooting just 5-of-17 from behind the arc with an inefficient 29% 3-point percentage, the Huskies panicked and continued to look towards Brown Jr. to keep them in the game.
Behind 20 points on 9-of-20 shooting, Brown Jr. was able to lessen the gap in the score, but it wasn’t enough to keep up as UCLA began to click offensively in the second half.
Foul trouble and a defeated team morale
After a couple of bad calls, missed buckets, and turnovers, the game became more chippy, challenging the morale of the UW team.
Senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Roberts found themselves in early foul trouble and finished the game fouling out. Junior guard PJ Fuller followed with four while senior guard Jamal Bey sat behind him with three.
Midway through the second half, Matthews Jr. suffered a smack to the face and received free throws, with the foul slowly but surely raising the tension between the two teams. Soon after, Matthews Jr. found himself with a flagrant of his own with just five minutes left in the second half, as the Bruins led 62-46.
Upon further review of the flagrant foul, Matthew Jr.'s face of exhaustion, frustration, and defeat depicted the spirit of a talented team that continues to struggle to play consistently on both ends of the floor.
UW looks towards changing this narrative and closing the last few games of the season on a brighter note, beginning Thursday as they take on Oregon at Alaska Airlines Arena at 7 p.m.
