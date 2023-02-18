Washington takes Oregon school series with OSU win

After a missed layup, dunk, and three 3-point shots, graduate student guard Jamal Bey scored the Washington men’s basketball team’s first points.
The 3-pointer put the Huskies (15-13, 7-10 Pac-12) up 3-2, and they wouldn’t lose the lead for the rest of Saturday night. Never really in any danger of falling behind, UW closed out a successful weekend with a 61-47 win over OSU.
After a chaotic first couple minutes of faulty ball handling and bad passes, both teams settled into some scoring despite the initial slow pace. While Washington’s scoring came alive with Bey’s shot, it was Oregon State’s inability to do so consistently that buried it Saturday night.
The Huskies’ defense settled into a rhythm, and the Beavers (10-18, 4-13 Pac-12) could not connect. While being pushed away from the paint by the Huskies’ zone, the Beavers went 2 for 19 from three throughout the night.
A 3-pointer from freshman guard Keyon Menifield gave UW its first large lead at 11-2, and from then on, UW was comfortably ahead.
Washington went into halftime ahead 26-18.
Consistent scoring in the field, especially from junior center Braxton Meah’s dunks, continued to push UW ahead. Near the middle of the second half, Washington was holding a 15-point lead.
OSU managed to work the deficit down a few times to as little as six points, but as 3-point struggles kept on, there wasn’t much it could do late in the game.
Washington made all 10 of its second half free throws and shot 39.3% from the field. With a double digit lead holding steady, UW sent in its bench to close out the night.
OSU hit just its second 3-pointer of the night with six seconds left on the clock to bring in a 61-47 final score.
The win gave Washington its second undefeated series of the conference season. It’s only other double-win weekend of the season came in mid-January against the Bay Area schools, which UW plays next up.
Hoping to repeat success against Stanford and Cal, UW picks back up against the former Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. on the road.
Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.
