The sustainability of fake meat

There has been a strong push in recent years to move away from eating as much meat as most Americans do. This can be seen in the wave of Meatless Monday recipe videos or blog posts online, the rapid increase in people going vegan, and the influx of new meat alternatives.
As someone who has never eaten a hamburger, I cannot accurately judge if a fake meat product is actually a good meat substitute, but evidence shows that fake meat is overall better for the environment than beef production.
“Eating less meat, and especially less beef, is a really important thing most Americans can do to move their ecological footprint,” Kristi Straus, a professor in the College of the Environment, said. “Switching over to chicken or even pork is much better than beef.”
Beef is one of the most environmentally damaging agricultural products. Cows (and sheep and goats) are ruminant animals, which means they produce methane gas as they digest grass and other plants. However, methane production is not the only reason beef and dairy production accounts for so much environmental damage. Cows are also resource-intensive animals that need large pastures for feeding, which leads to deforestation and in turn increases global carbon emissions.
Fake meat, especially meat substitutes like Beyond Beef and the Impossible Burger, are selling themselves as a more sustainable option. Pea protein, the main ingredient of these meat alternatives, is much less taxing on the environment than beef, as pea plants use less water and land than beef production, and can be used to put nitrogen back into soil.
“There’s a lot of literature available on the environmental consequences of meat — especially meat and dairy production,” Straus said. “The research on fake meat is sort of in the nascent stages, but I have come to my own conclusion about the more sustainable choices to make based on my understanding of ingredients in those products.”
Meat alternatives that are primarily vegetables, bean burgers, or soy-based products are better than the synthetically produced meat alternatives. However, it’s important to make clear that synthetic meat alternatives are still more sustainable than beef.
There are lots of ways to eat more sustainably without becoming vegan or vegetarian if that isn’t for you. The environmental consequences of the beef industry are well known and are only expected to grow in the next few decades. Consumers vote, so to say, with their money, so if more people begin to buy less beef, it might be possible to decrease overall production.
“Sustainability is a really broad term, so it depends what you’re most passionate about,” Straus said. “If you want to reduce your ecological footprint, the most important thing you can do is eat less beef and less dairy.”
If you are thinking about lessening your meat consumption, there are many options available for you to try. Rather than forcing yourself into one specific diet, experiment with different foods to find what works best for both you and the environment.
