Recent research shows COVID-19 infects the brain, not just the body

While there is no doubt the onset of COVID-19 has had negative impacts on people’s mental health, recent studies are looking into the ways it impacts the body neurologically.
For the last 40 years, UW adjunct professor and researcher in psychiatry and behavioral science Dr. William Banks has been interested in how the brain and the body communicate.
When a virus enters the body, how does the brain know to send out an immune response?
“Every virus has different effects and leads to different symptoms on the body,” Banks said. “Rabies is well studied, Measles is well studied, HIV is well studied, and we can use those viruses as guides when we get to something like SARS-CoV-2.”
At the start of the pandemic, Banks and other researchers began conducting research on how COVID-19 interacts with the body, specifically the blood-brain barrier. They found that, as with flu viruses, people who have COVID-19 experience symptoms like body aches, fever, fatigue, and loss of appetite.
“When you get the flu, you don’t feel like doing anything; you’re tired, your memory is not too good, you don’t want to eat, you have body aches, higher anxiety — life is not enjoyable,” Banks said. “Turns out that is a syndrome. We all get pretty much the same thing, and it's called sickness behavior.”
Banks explained that sickness behavior is mediated by a cytokine called interleukin-1. The interleukin-1 travels through the blood; after crossing the blood-brain barrier, it enters various regions of the brain and induces this behavior.
“It is unclear whether all the cells in the brain are affected by COVID,” Banks said. “We know the neuron can be infected by COVID.”
Cytokines are a class of substances that promote inflammation, call in other immune cells, or induce cell death; they are necessary to fight viruses in the immune system.
As science would have it, COVID-19 leads the body to have an incredible release of cytokines. The immune system, upon discovering the virus, overreacts with this storm of cytokines in its attempt to kill the COVID-19 virus.
The infected person is left with brain fog, fatigue, and other cognitive issues, according to Banks.
“What we often find out when we study neuron inflammation is that cytokines and oxidative stress often go together,” Banks said. “People who have recovered from COVID-19 have experienced a variety of PTSD-like symptoms, such as fatigue, memory problems, and anxiety.”
Though Banks himself has not come across these symptoms firsthand, an account from a UW student who prefers to remain anonymous states that her post-COVID-19 symptoms reflect the research findings.
“I would say it was hard to tell if I was tired from lack of moving/getting out of the house or from the actual illness, but the brain fog I felt started after I was done quarantining,” she said. “It almost felt like my mind was swimming in the fizz of a fresh glass of Diet Coke. It’s weird to describe, but I just didn’t feel like myself and I could not concentrate on legit anything.”
The student found that though the brain fog faded away, the memory loss is still lingering.
“We don’t know how long these symptoms persist, since the virus itself has only been around since December 2019,” Banks said.
To find solace in this new information surrounding the impacts of COVID-19, know that history repeats itself, and as with any pandemic that we as humans have survived, the answer is in science.
Banks gave one piece of advice.
“Get vaccinated,” he said.
