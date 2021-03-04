Blazed and Confused: Analyzing our relationship with weed in quarantine

I can’t confidently say I’ve ever been in love with a man, but I can say I am deeply in love with marijuana.
As we have almost reached a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, we all have developed our niches to get us through unprecedented time after unprecedented time. Maybe you have healthy coping mechanisms to manage stress, like meditation, yoga, going on daily walks — or if you’re like me, you smoke egregious amounts of weed until you eventually forget about your own existence.
For many people, marijuana eases the struggles and mental health issues college students face as they’re living through a global pandemic. Our relationship with weed can be complicated within itself — is it a healthy stress reliever, or are we harming our mental health more than we are helping it?
According to UW’s Center for the Study of Health and Risk Behavior researcher Scott Graupensperger, the answer is pretty straightforward.
“In the short-term, people might perceive a reduction in anxiety after using marijuana, but the key is that it could worsen or even cause issues with anxiety in the long run,” Graupensperger wrote in an email.
Graupensperger says there is no evidence that marijuana has beneficial long-term effects on mental health. The short-term favorable effects, such as euphoria, stress relief, and experience enhancement, are only perceived as such. Evidence shows that long-term marijuana use can increase anxiety, depression, insomnia, and dependence on the drug.
But some students have seen positive growth with their relationship with weed in quarantine, as those short-term effects have helped them with online school, creativity, and becoming more open with themselves.
A UW student, who requested to remain anonymous knowing there’s still a stigma around the drug, reported using marijuana to help them get through Zoom fatigue and agitation from online classes.
“I would have to stay in my room for hours, and that was really hard,” they said. “If I'm not appreciating what I'm doing, it's hard to get things done, but when I smoke, I'll think about things in a different way, and it makes me focus in the moment.”
Another UW student requesting to be anonymous said weed has turned into fuel for creativity for their computer science projects in which they design websites and create apps.
“It helped me take a step back and not place academics on such a high pedestal, and I’ve done better in school because of it,” they said.
Aside from stress relief, weed also used to be a social activity for many people to do with friends or at parties. But since quarantine began, smoking has become much more of an individualistic experience. A recent survey of young adults found a 39% increase in cannabis usage since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and 57% of those surveyed stated that increase was due to boredom.
Some students have said marijuana eases their social anxiety and allows them to be more open with their emotions.
“When I smoked at big parties, I felt like I wasn’t allowed to be myself,” the first student said. “But smoking alone or with close friends more in quarantine has made me realize which relationships energize and deplete me.”
Graupensperger says the key to balancing weed consumption is to seek healthier responses to stress that feel manageable and realistic to the individual. This could include balancing weed habits with exercise, counseling and therapy, staying social with friends, or engaging in hobbies.
The first student found that taking breaks for days at a time helped them have more control over their smoking habits.
The past year in quarantine has been difficult for me to get through without the help of drugs. My own relationship with marijuana has been a roller coaster from the start. I go back and forth on wanting to quit and liking how weed makes me move through life. And while it can help us escape and enhance our experiences, smoking can be balanced with natural stress relievers that maintain both our health and our love for the plant.
