The illusion of ‘Made in the USA’

“Made in the USA.” Shoppers often search for these elusive words on clothing tags and product packaging, hoping to buy goods produced domestically in factories and fields with safe working conditions.
There is a myth perpetuated in our country that American-made goods are always made ethically and that exploited labor doesn’t exist in the United States. I myself was raised on the idea that “Made in the USA” is always superior. But this harmful narrative erases the plight of workers across the country who endure exploitation every day.
Undocumented workers, with their precarious situation under the law, are especially susceptible to exploitation.
“Lots of low-wage workers are essential to capitalist profit, but undocumented immigrants are the most vulnerable because they don’t have any means of power,” Michael McCann, a professor in the political science department, said. “They’re always under the threat of deportation. If they violate any laws, if they commit any crimes, they are immediately vulnerable to deportation.”
One of the many ways employers take advantage of undocumented workers is through wage theft. A report from the Economic Policy Institute defined wage theft as “the practice of employers failing to pay workers the full wages they deserve.” Violations of state or federal minimum wage laws fall under this definition.
In 2009, 37.1% of undocumented low-wage workers in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City experienced a minimum wage violation in a single week, according to a report by the National Employment Law Project (NELP). In comparison, only 15.6% of American-born low-wage workers experienced a minimum wage violation in the same period.
Regardless of whether a worker is undocumented or not, they have the right to be paid the minimum wage under the Fair Labor Standards Act. However, the NELP report also found that 47% of workers who reported workplace violations or attempted to form a union faced threats of deportation or firing from their employers.
Retaliation by an employer for reporting workplace violations is illegal, according to McCann, but the outcome of a legal case against the employer is meaningless to an employee who is being deported.
Undocumented immigrants are not the only group coerced into working through manipulative laws and practices. In Washington state, under RCW 72.09.130, inmates who refuse to participate in work programs become ineligible for any early release days they have already earned. They are also paid a maximum hourly wage of $2.70, far below the minimum wage, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections.
The UW directly benefits from the exploited labor of incarcerated workers. All of the furniture in the new dorms on West Campus and North Campus was made at Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen, Washington, according to the UW United Students Against Sweatshops (UW USAS) website.
UW President Ana Mari Cauce is well aware of the university’s involvement in prison labor. In a letter responding to UW USAS’ demands for the UW to divest from prison labor, Cauce used the 13th amendment of the U.S. Constitution to excuse the forced labor occuring in Washington state prisons, explaining how “it explicitly makes an exception for those convicted of a crime.”
However, members of UW USAS see this response to their demands as little more than a way for Cauce to act as though there is nothing she can do.
“It really speaks to their callousness that they think they can get away with it because they’ve found this technicality,” Anthony Peña, a member of UW USAS, said.
While Cause also pointed out that students are able to lobby the Washington state legislature directly to change laws regarding forced prison labor, UW USAS member Eva Hudak wants the UW to recognize the power they hold that students simply don’t have.
“UW is a really influential entity within Washington and within the entire country,” Hudak said. “If they wanted to make a statement, they could actually make a difference, but they’re not, and they’re complicit.”
The precarious legal status of undocumented and incarcerated workers all but makes them invisible. Nevertheless, as McCann points out, their legal status is not supposed to be a factor in whether their contributions to the labor force are treated with respect.
“There is a guarantee of equal protection for all persons,” McCann said. “You don’t have to be a citizen to be guaranteed equal protection.”
The reality of labor exploitation in the United States, and the fact that many “Made in the USA” products are not as ethical as the leading narrative makes them seem flies under the radar. But regardless of the level of awareness, exploited labor is still present in this country, and the UW is complicit in perpetuating these injustices.
Reach writer Allie Thomas at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @allieth0mas
