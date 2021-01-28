Bringing the feeling of hygge home

Seattle, in all its cold and rainy glory, is the perfect place to cozy up with a coffee and embrace the hygge lifestyle. It’s also the perfect place to find everything you need to curate the cozy space of your dreams, thanks to vintage shops and small businesses galore. With all the time we’re spending indoors, now is possibly the best time to create an atmosphere in your home that makes you happy and comfortable, even in cold and uneasy times.
Hygge is based on the senses — it should be smelled, seen, tasted, and felt. To make your home into a hygge sanctuary, you should try to incorporate items that appeal to the senses.
One of the most critical pieces of hyggelig home design is lighting. While hygge is absolutely not about emptying your wallet in pursuit of fancy furniture, it is not uncommon in Denmark to drop big bucks on designer lamps. However, I’m not looking to drop a thousand dollars on a lamp to drag into my apartment, and I’m sure you’re not either. Luckily, we can achieve ideal lighting for a hyggelig space without designer products.
A thrifted piece is just as hyggelig as a designer one. Hunting down a cool vintage lamp or two is the perfect way to add more light to your space without breaking the bank. In fact, thrifted decor can bring even more hygge to the equation, with pre-loved charm and stories of past lives. (Well, at least as much of a past life a lamp can have.)
Beyond just picking out lamps and fixtures, the light temperature of the bulbs you choose is important as well. While shopping for light bulbs, note that the lower the temperature in Kelvin, the warmer the glow of the light. Candles, for example, are less than 2000 K, while the harsh fluorescents you’d find in a hospital are 6000 K and up. Hyggelig lighting is warm and soft, closer to a candle glow. Avoid harsh LEDs and fluorescents and opt for lights that will bring a warm atmosphere to your space.
Warm lights aren’t just pretty and cozy; they also can benefit your health. Studies have shown that lights closer to the light temperature of a candle offer improvements in everyday life. According to a 2019 study, subjects exposed to a light source under 2000 K produced more melatonin and glutamate than those under a blue light. These chemicals positively affect sleep and cognitive ability. Therefore, filling your room with hygge lighting is not only good for your cozy aesthetic, it’s also good for your brain.
While lightbulbs are fine and dandy, the ultimate hygge light source, by far, is candles. Referred to as “levende lys,” or living light, in Denmark, candles are a keystone of hygge. Candles are so crucial to hygge that 28% of Danes burn candles every day, and 31% burn more than five candles at a time.
Candles are basically a cheat code for achieving hygge instantly. Putting candles around your space and spending time intentionally lighting them not only looks and smells amazing, but is a pleasant and calming moment to add to your day.
Spicing up the textures in your home can also help create a hyggelig atmosphere. Pieces that you interact with, like blankets and pillows, are essential to make those perfect spaces for bundling up and relaxing. These soft and cuddly items are pretty, but they can also provide emotional comfort.
Especially in such isolating times, sometimes the hug we need isn’t available, but that thick fleece blanket is. According to psychologists Shoba Sreenivasan and Linda Weinberger, comfort items like a fleece blanket can satisfy our innate need to be touched. They compare being wrapped in your favorite blanket to the way a child clings to a teddy bear when upset.
Creating as many cuddle zones as possible in your home is wonderful, but having one “hyggekrog,” or cozy nook, is a great start for people beginning to integrate a hygge lifestyle. A hyggekrog is the perfect place to chill out with a book, and is as simple as throwing a blanket and a few pillows in your favorite corner. This little nook should be a safe and comfortable space where you can relax and experience some hygge on your own.
Adding touches of nature to your space is another great way to embrace hygge. Whether it be houseplants, wooden decor, or just things you find on a hike, feeling close to nature brings the feeling of peace and comfort that hygge equates to.
Going out and collecting pretty stones, pressing leaves, or stacking pinecones is totally free, and still a fun and gorgeous way to decorate, making hygge accessible without a price tag.
Meik Wiking, happiness researcher, said it best in his book “The Little Book of Hygge.”
“Basically, you want to think: How would a Viking squirrel furnish a living room?” Wiking wrote.
Honestly, that’s all that needs to be said on bringing nature indoors: embrace your inner squirrel.
At the end of the day, the most important thing to remember when giving your home a touch of hygge is that it’s a feeling, not something you have to buy. You can use what you have around, give new life to thrifted pieces, and even use what you find outdoors to create your perfect hygge hideaway.
It’s about creating a space that brings you comfort, not about buying items with “hygge” slapped on the label. Have fun with hyggelig decor, and don’t forget to take a moment to sit back and enjoy it; that’s what hygge is about.
Reach columnist Katelyn Grganto at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @KGrganto
