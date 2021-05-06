Traveling in 2021

Travel looks very different than it used to. Those “What’s in my travel bag?” videos on YouTube now also feature sanitizers, masks, and face shields, not to mention an ingrained fear of contracting COVID-19.
Hall Health Center has been a trusted source of information for UW students, staff, and faculty when it comes to COVID-19 updates. Anne Terry, director of the UW Medicine Travel Clinic at Hall Health, is a certified travel medicine provider by the International Society of Travel Medicine and has a certificate in infectious disease and infection control from the UW School of Nursing.
“I’m hesitant,” Terry said about her thoughts on travelling for leisure at the moment. “I think the combination of not enough people getting the vaccine as well as a lot of developing countries or countries without access to vaccines makes it very concerning.”
Girisha Kodnani, an international student from India, also shared her experience of traveling internationally a few weeks ago. Having traveled for almost 23 hours, Kodnani made sure to not take her N-95 mask off aboard or off the flight, except for when she was eating or drinking.
“I had some apprehensions regarding [the] travel, but taking a flight was my only option,” Kodnani said. “Seeing others wear a mask helped me psychologically.”
In addition to international travel, people have started visiting places inside the United States, especially parks like Yellowstone, as the weather has started to clear up, according to Terry. After crossing the one-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are wanting to travel more and to spend more time outdoors.
“I think that [people] don’t understand that vaccination is only one factor in controlling the pandemic,” Terry said. “But until we have herd immunity in above 80% of the people getting vaccinated, it is tough.”
According to Terry, travel experts predict that things may not return to “normal” until 2022 or 2023. The long-term effects of this delayed societal shift might be difficult on people.
Terry has a strong feeling that in the future, there will be some link to one’s passport or some sort of documentation of vaccination that will be required to travel.
“I think people should be thoughtful and smart about getting vaccinated as soon as they can and planning travel that is of lowest risk possible,” Terry said. “I am also hopeful and excited to travel again, but it’s not quite our time yet.”
Reach writer Niv Joshi at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @niveditajoshii
