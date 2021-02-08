Battling self-perception in the era of Zoom

Sometimes it’s hard to believe that it has almost been an entire year since the University of Washington moved online. A whole year of virtual learning, of Panopto recordings, of living room lecture halls and bedroom finals weeks. A whole year of staring at Zoom squares.
While we stare into those Zoom squares, however, those squares are staring back, watching our every move. Seeing when we pick at our nose, when we scratch our arms, and when we take the smallest bites of food, the smallest sips of water.
That can be too much for the average 8:30 a.m. Monday lecture, so we turn the cameras off, turning into just another grey rectangle with a white name in a sea of lookalikes.
“Turning on my video in class is a little uncomfortable to me because I have this odd feeling that people are watching me,” Alexandria Crabtree, a junior studying general biology, said. “It's so distracting to see yourself up in that corner when you're trying to pay attention in class.”
Depending on the class, students may find themselves fighting to focus on the material. The online element of schooling already makes things difficult. Add to that social anxiety, bad angles, and unflattering lighting, and people aren’t exactly incentivized to keep their cameras on.
“In a class where I am one of the few people with their cameras on, I feel I am under a microscope along with the professor, and this takes away from my engagement,” Crabtree said. “Especially when I feel the need to constantly check my video to make sure I'm not doing anything dumb in front of the camera.”
Everyone’s self-perception can change when looking at their Zoom reflection, for better or for worse.
“Aside from the fact that my lighting is absolutely horrid and washes me out to an unsightly degree, I think I look better over Zoom,” Crabtree said. “But that still doesn't make turning on the camera any easier.”
On top of that, it’s already challenging to network as one did in the pre-COVID-19 era. Unless someone creates a Discord or a Canvas group, it can be easy to remain unknown to your classmates and your professor.
“Meeting new people for me is always an awkward experience that I've learned to just live with,” Crabtree said. “But with Zoom, I can just click that video icon and escape the discomfort, which I don't necessarily think is a good thing.”
For issues as situational as these, it’s hard to find any concrete solutions. If everybody turns off their cameras, then it’s difficult for instructors to gauge understanding. They would also be very lonely.
However, if everybody’s cameras have to be on, that’s forcing thousands of students to relinquish their privacy, and excluding thousands more that do not have the technological means to do so.
“It really comes down to what each individual is comfortable with,” Crabtree said. “I know some people are less worried about showing their face but are more worried about showing their background and things like that.”
With the continuing vaccine rollouts, King and the other Puget Sound counties entering Phase 2, and the UW’s projection for a largely in-person Autumn 2021, hopefully these Zoom-related problems will be on their way out soon. However, considering the unpredictability of this pandemic thus far, it’s hard to say when exactly we’ll be able to just uninstall Zoom for good.
Reach writer Joshua Lee at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @theleejosh
