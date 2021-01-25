UW study finds that environmental inequities contribute to COVID-19 racial disparities

A recent study out of the department of environmental and occupational health sciences shows a correlation between census tracts in King County and the chances of getting COVID-19. The study found that southwest King County was more likely to have lower testing rates, but higher positivity rates, exemplifying the need for increased equity in testing throughout the area.
Funded by a rapid response grant from the UW’s Population Health Initiative, this study focused an environmental lens on already prevalent COVID-19 disparities.
“We sort of start with the knowledge that different communities are disproportionately exposed to environmental hazards and poor conditions,” Stephanie Farquhar, clinical professor and associate dean of the School of Public Health, said.
Environmental factors have a large impact on who is more likely to contract COVID-19. One of the environmental hazards associated with cases of coronavirus is particulate matter, or PM2.5.
PM2.5 are small inhalable particles, such as the ones that come from wildfire smoke or other types of air pollution. These particles are known to stress the lungs, and can make patients more susceptible to complications from COVID-19.
“The only significant association we found was between PM2.5 and high positivity, and that was a very significant association,” said graduate intern Carolyn Ingram.
Environmental health disparities are also often closely tied to social inequities. The regions of King County that have the highest concentration of PM2.5 are often the regions that have higher percentages of Black, Hispanic and Asian populations.
“So the communities that we were working with that were more likely to have low COVID testing rates in fact had higher cumulative risk to environmental quality and to social inequities,” Farquhar said. “So those census tracts that are considered highly impacted by environmental health disparities were also those least likely to get tested.”
These regions with the lowest testing rates also had the highest positive rates throughout the county. With low testing, and high positivity, it means that the spread of COVID-19 is still circulating throughout the community.
“The World Health Organization (WHO) has what they call a 10% testing capacity threshold where essentially if in a community you have over 10% COVID tests that come back positive, that means that you have cases that are still circulating undetected in the community and so community spread is happening really quickly,” Ingram said.
Southwest King County was also shown to have a high number of essential workers in the community, higher unemployment rates, and residents who are more likely to take public transportation. Yet even with testing becoming more readily available, many of the residents actively choose not to get tested.
“There needs to be a better understanding of testing hesitancy,” Ingram said. “So why would it be the case that people may live right next to a testing site and still not be able to go?”
Community partners have told Ingram that essential workers may avoid testing because they don’t have time or out of fear of a positive result that could keep them from working when they can’t really afford the loss of income right now. There are many factors that contribute to testing hesitancy that need to be more looked into.
Understanding inequities between various regions is necessary to combat the spread of COVID-19, and is important in determining how resources such as the vaccine should be allocated.
“I think [equity] involves interventions at every level,” Ingram said. “We were lucky to see, because we had access to track testing over the course of the summer, we were able to see that Public Health and King County was really responsive in identifying areas that were facing both underlying inequities and high positivity rates in these impacted communities.”
But change has to be tailored to the community itself. According to Ingram, the focus should be on culturally competent programming that is multilingual and accessible to all members of the community.
Similarly, people are more receptive to organizations they trust, whether that be churches, cultural centers, or schools. Implementing culturally appropriate testing and vaccination sites through existing community programs, rather than bringing people in from the outside, will help combat the spread of the virus.
While the study was focused solely on COVID-19, the researchers agree that its applications go much further than that. Vulnerable populations need to be the focus as the pandemic continues, as these communities need equitable resources so they are not left behind.
Reach writer Taylor Bruce at wellness@dailyuw.com Twitter: @Tay1or_marie9
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.