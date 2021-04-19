Every Body Talks

Editor's note: This column contains explicit references to disordered eating, restrictive eating, and weight and may be triggering to some readers.
We have all seen hashtags of the body positive movement circulating through our social media feeds, but have we ever stopped to question what it means to be #bodypositive?
The connotations and origins of the movement have been debated, but understanding its true history may provide crucial clarity.
According to the BBC, the term “body positivity” emerged after the Fat Rights Movement. Renowned activist Bill Fabrey began the National Association to Aid Fat Americans (NAAFA) — which now stands for the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance — in 1969 after watching the way society oppressed his wife for living in a larger body.
Soon, a domino effect across the country reached a group of white feminists. Connie Sobczak and Elizabeth Scott founded The Body Positive in 1996 to “create a lively, healing community that offers freedom from suffocating societal messages that keep people in a perpetual struggle with their bodies,” according to its website.
A quick internet search would justify Fabrey, Sobczak, and Scott as founders of the body positive movement, but upon further examination, this history is extremely whitewashed and flawed.
According to student-led organization Zenerations, the widespread use of derogatory language in newspapers used to describe mostly fat Black women as lazy, ugly, and subservient catalyzed the current movement for fat liberation. The movement was actually started by “fat queer Black women and femmes” to create a space to appreciate marginalized bodies free from Eurocentric standards of beauty, according to Zenerations. Black women and their unique experience of racialized fatphobia is at the center of this movement; thus, we cannot talk about body positivity without talking about them.
The intentions of Sobczak, Scott, and all other endorsers of the body positive movement are not inherently bad; advocating for body positivity is not the issue. The problem lies in the unequal representation of people of color in the movement.
The movement was started to appreciate marginalized bodies and uplift those who have been unfairly characterized or stereotyped for living in a larger body. But somewhere amid hashtags and Instagram likes, that priority got lost.
Black model and blogger Simone Mariposa has spoken out about this issue on her social media.
“Body positivity right now is centered around women who are still conventionally desirable,” Mariposa said in an interview with Zenerations.
When white, thin influencers in “conventionally desirable” bodies take up all the space in this movement, it leaves other bodies marginalized. The movement, at its core, is not about all bodies — it was originally intended to empower fat Black women and femmes. So can body positivity be for everyone?
Eating disorders are at an all-time high according to the American Society for Nutrition, and the pressure to fit a certain standard of thin beauty is now paralyzing, especially for younger generations. That said, it seems like body positive activism and posting could help everyone, but not all of us need body positivity the same way that marginalized bodies do.
I suffered from anorexia nervosa in my early high school years. I know firsthand the devastating pressure that is placed on women to be thin in a fatphobic society. But I have lived in a small, privileged body my whole life, and I still struggled. I was never subjected to the daily harassment, bias, stereotyping, or fatphobia that marginalized bodies have grown accustomed to.
Despite my adversity, I do not consider myself to be “body positive” because I do not want to take up space in this movement. Ultimately, whether or not you identify or post images accompanied by the #bodypositive hashtag, understanding its background may be key in making a sound decision.
