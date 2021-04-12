Historically marginalized communities more susceptible to chronic pain

A report by the National Academy of Medicine (formerly the Institute of Medicine) found that more than 100 million adult Americans are afflicted by chronic pain. BIPoC populations are far more likely to develop chronic pain due to higher rates of historical trauma.
“Whom you are born to and how you fit into society has an enormous effect on how we grow and develop and process pain,” Dr. David Tauben, clinical professor emeritus in anesthesiology and pain medicine at the UW School of Medicine, said. “If you’re born into a threatening environment, members of a [vulnerable] population will activate a heightened threat alarm. Therefore, the experience of pain is going to be heightened by those pre-existing threats.”
Among these vulnerable populations, pain is more likely to become chronic, because the progression requires an individual who is going to be more susceptible to an oversensitive threat system.
According to Tauben, historical trauma has been hard-wired into vulnerable individuals’ nervous systems to make them more alert to perceived threats. The heightened sense of alarm manifests itself in pain and, if left untreated, can develop into chronic pain.
Systemic injustices also make many conditions harder to treat.According to a 2015 study, individuals may get different access to healthcare depending on their race.
“Hispanic populations who are picking our food for us, develop all sorts of musculoskeletal problems and don’t have access to many opportunities,” Tauben said. “Black people are less likely to report pain, because they believe that if they talk too much about pain they will be attributed to drug-seeking and not get any legitimate care. The Native American population are dismissed as foolish, primitive-thinking, and are not encouraged to pursue [traditional methods of pain management], and therefore lack a culturally resonating approach to their own [pain] management.”
Poverty, losing touch with one’s own cultural roots, social exclusion, and a lack of access to proper medical care all diminish patients’ mental wellbeing, making them even more susceptible to chronic pain.
“It’s injustice; the pain system is activated by social injustice,” Tauben said. “And if you’re experiencing social injustice, you’re going to be more sensitive to pain today. There’s a big tangle of complexity that’s associated with implicit biases … Our system is just stacked against the poor.”
Recognizing that this is an issue is important, but what have healthcare institutions like UW Medicine done to be more mindful, respectful, and inclusive in their treatment of historically oppressed communities?
Healthcare experts will seek a medical history focused on biological questions and in tandem with the life experiences of the patients, according to Tauben. Being sensitive to any sort of historical trauma when giving patients medical advice and being open-minded and nonjudgmental when patients are suspicious of treatment, is crucial.
“When people say stuff that’s way out there, like ‘They’re gonna inject a microchip in me,’ I think ‘Wow, that sounds crazy,’ but then I think about things that have gone on in history: women being sterilized without their consent, then being given syphilis to see what’s going to happen longitudinally,” Dr. Kim Kardonsky, a member of the Jamestown S’Klallam tribe and a physician at the Family Medicine Clinic at Harborview, said.
Still, there is much work to be done regarding pain prevention and management. Lack of funding is a huge barrier.
“It’s difficult to get national funding,” Tauben said. “For years, it’s been slashed completely for these sorts of areas. Pain doesn’t even have an institute. There’s the Institute for Allergy and Asthma, Institute for Infectious Disease, Institute of Neurological Diseases. The number one reason people report to and pay their doctor is for pain, and there’s not even a dedicated institute to support them.”
According to Tauben and Kardonsky, pain is a complicated issue that extends beyond the discipline of medicine. Due to the biopsychosocial nature of pain, a collaborative effort is needed from social workers, therapists, doctors, and policymakers in order to deliver proper care. As of now, there is little training.
These are overwhelming obstacles, but Tauben believes that the UW is making great progress. The 13th Annual John D. Loeser Pain Conference, a live webinar about how high-impact chronic pain is both amplified and perpetuated by psychologically and socially traumatic events, is available as a recorded course on the UW Medicine website.
“The course is an example of how we’re trying to communicate to our audience,” Tauben said. “We’ve been working very hard and at a national level. My whole purpose as a professor was to sustain and broaden the impact of that legacy. You’re in a place that really takes this stuff seriously.”
