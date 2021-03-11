Finding a therapist during the pandemic

Zoom and quarantine burnout are at an all-time high in our community. For Seattleites, our lockdown time is approaching its one-year anniversary, and for UW students, we are soon to enter our sixth quarter (including summer) of online classes.
More than ever, folks are wrestling with anxiety and depression because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether it’s additional financial stress, a loved one losing their job, or worries about the safety of themselves and others, there are a plethora of reasons someone may begin to seek mental health services.
Since the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States, the number of people in need of mental health services has drastically increased, according to reporting from the New York Times. Out of about 1,800 psychologists, 74% and 60% said they were seeing more patients with anxiety and depressive disorders respectively before the pandemic, and 30% of psychologists were seeing more patients overall, according to data from a poll by the American Psychological Association.
In the face of this sudden increase, many practitioners have not been able to keep up with the demand, leaving many members of our community without support.
On the UW campus, services like individual counseling were notorious for being slow even before the pandemic began. The backlog of students waiting for support is attributable to UW’s mental health services not being structured as permanent solutions, according to Hsuan Hsuan Dai, a mental health therapist with the UW.
The UW’s mental health services are structured to act as a bridge to permanent solutions. However, in light of the pandemic, the university is adjusting its approach, and there are new and different options available to students while waiting for one-on-one therapy.
“In the past, there used to be this set amount, limits, of how many sessions a student can have,” Dai said. “At least for right now — this is a new policy — we do not have a session limit, but the primary model is with the understanding that this is short-term and it’s one appointment at a time.”
Additionally, the UW mental health resources page contains guidance on how to decompress and practice mindfulness through apps like Headspace and Stop, Breathe & Think. Beyond these apps, group counseling, workshops, and training are also available to all students. All group counseling sessions, workshops, and training are facilitated by Counseling Center staff for free and available remotely.
Another effective, if temporary, solution for someone unable to receive timely individual counseling is the virtual program Let’s Talk, which is completely free for UW students. Dai is a proponent for students using Let’s Talk because it provides quick access to real conversations with real therapists, like the Counseling Center therapists, remotely. It is available multiple times a week, regularly, and with no limit of how long you can use it, similar to having a therapist you visit biweekly.
“Whatever it is that is making you decide you want to meet with a therapist … try and do some research by Googling or exploring our Counseling Center’s website to see if there is anything that’s relating to the things that you’re dealing with,” Dai said.
UW also provides free crisis services to students at My SSP, which is available via chat or call 24/7. If you find yourself in a crisis needing immediate physical help, you can call 911. County crisis hotlines are another non-UW-specific resource.
Reach contributing writer Alena Alvarez-Saldivar at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @alenasaladbar
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.