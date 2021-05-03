The body neutrality movement as an alternative to body positivity?

Editor's note: This column contains explicit references to disordered eating, restrictive eating, and weight and may be triggering to some readers.
Are you feeling unnecessary in the body positive movement and lack an outlet to turn to? Not to panic, this is where body neutrality takes the stage. Now, I know this is not the most exciting phrase but don’t judge a book by its cover.
Body neutrality is on the rise with many seeing it as an alternative to body positivity. Body neutrality shifts the focus away from our appearance to appreciating what our body does for us. At its core, this movement is about internal freedom. It’s about freeing space in our minds that was once occupied by superficial judgments and the freedom to come as you are and look as you do without any positive or negative correlation.
By focusing on what the body does instead of how it looks, the movement implies disassociating our emotions from our appearance. Now, this does not mean that we cannot or should not feel beautiful, rather it is about how we define our beauty. Self-worth and confidence should not equate to feeling beautiful.
Feeling beautiful and being wonderful are emotions that should exist outside of what we see in the mirror. This inner beauty does not go away when we are bloated, show stretch marks, or grow old. It does not discriminate.
This all sounds great, but so did the body positive movement at first glance. How do you know if this is for people like you? The short answer is that the roots of this movement include everyone. There is no agreed-upon definitive history. Some believe the concept gained momentum after bloggers and women of color Gabi Gregg and Stephanie Yeboah began promoting this mindset.
Many people have flocked to this movement after women’s life coach Anne Poirier led programs in a Vermont wellness retreat. It gained popularity in part because of its inherent level of inclusivity. Now, don’t get me wrong, the body positivity movement is such an important space created for marginalized bodies, but not everyone is included. Body neutrality, I think, has the power to be really useful in particular to people with disabilities, especially those with chronic pain or people with progressive diagnoses. Those people are pretty frustrated with the demand to love their bodies when they feel betrayed by them. Being neutral could be a relief.
I deem it crucial to mention that body positivity and body neutrality are not two sides of the same coin as many people claim. This movement is not an alternative to body positivity. Body positivity is about loving the skin you're in while neutrality may be about loving yourself regardless. Many experts have since criticized body positivity for being unattainable and body-centric, which may be detrimental to mental health. These claims may not be inaccurate but they pursue the wrong agenda.
Adopting this movement can be a part of everyone’s lifestyle, but embracing it does not mean being the loudest in the room, especially if you have a lot of body privilege. Body neutrality and body positivity cannot compete with one another as they exist for different purposes, people, and experiences.
