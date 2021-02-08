Young adults moving back home reaches historic high during pandemic

For Selma El-Badawi, a third-year at the University of Washington, moving back home last year was not part of the plan.
“[Being at home] was always kind of frustrating,” she said. “I’m used to buying my own groceries and paying my own bills, and very much so living on my own terms very independently.”
El-Badawi is one of the millions of young adults in America who were forced to relocate due to the novel coronavirus. A September 2020 report by the Pew Research Center found that the number of young adults — those between the ages of 18 and 29 — moving back home hit a record high in 2020, with the latest data point (from July 2020) showing that 52% of young adults lived with their parents. The previous recorded high for this figure was more than 80 years ago, when 48% of young adults in the 1940s reported living at home.
Additionally, the youngest adults — those between the ages 18 to 24, who are also those most likely to be enrolled in college— accounted for “2.1 million of the 2.6 million increase” of young adults who moved back home between February and July 2020, according to the Pew report.
For these students, returning home could actually increase their stress levels, with research from 2018 suggesting that “the postponement or reversal of a transition from a parental home may be stressful, resulting in psychological distress.”
In January, El-Badawi eventually moved back to Seattle, because living at home was a significant source of mental and physical stress.
“I literally thought I was getting so stressed out that my hair was falling out, [but] it seems like it’s not falling out as much now,” she said. “It was very relieving getting to my apartment and realizing that this is mine; I have some degree of independence again.”
Laura Jackson, a transfer student, also moved back home once the pandemic hit. Like El-Badawi, she has decided to move back to Seattle later this year, naming the stress she felt while living at home as the biggest reason.
“[Being at home is] just like a normal roommate situation, but I’m an adult [and they’re] my parents,” Jackson said. “My decisions are not completely my decisions, and that is the biggest drawback. I don’t have complete freedom; it’s this kind of pseudo-freedom.”
An autumn quarter survey by public health students found that 58.6% of respondents living at home reported feeling above-average levels of stress compared to other living situations. After interviewing a staff member at the UW Counseling Center, the project’s authors — Sydney Dahiyat, Pooja Devanaboyina, Jordan Khodabande, Randi Perry, and Megan Robillard — found that “relationships within households and finances were common stressors” for UW students.
“We’re seeing more acuity — more severe distress, more people really experiencing symptoms that make their lives more difficult,” Patricia Atwater, director of health promotion at Hall Health, said.
Atwater specifically highlighted an August 2020 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which found that during the period many young adults relocated home, “symptoms of anxiety disorder and depressive disorder increased considerably in the United States during April–June of 2020, compared with the same period in 2019.” The study also showed increased rates of substance abuse and suicidal ideation among young adults.
“They’re not where they expected to be,” Tom Hekman, whose son is a junior in aeronautical engineering at the UW, said. “In economics, we call it opportunity cost; I’ve also seen it called loss of expectation. There’s this mental cost to them feeling like their only purpose in life is to get on a computer and do an online class. They’re not experiencing all the things that they hoped to experience when they went there.”
Atwater encouraged students to think about these losses of expectations, or disruptions, as exposure to trauma within disaster mental health.
“Those normal benchmarks of young adulthood — graduating from high school, going to college, moving out of your family home — all of these things aren’t happening in the way that you expected them to,” she said. “And I think that that disruption might be part of what’s causing a real uptick in distress among young adults, including college students.”
Perry, co-author of the public health report, also mentioned stress regarding identity; there was a dissociation between the person her family knew and the person she had become while at college.
“[Before going to college] I only went by Miranda, so I think that’s the most obvious [change],” Perry, who started going by Randi with friends after coming to the UW, said. “I not only shifted who I was, but I also shifted what I’m called. When I go back, I almost revert, and that's something that’s difficult for sure.”
According to Atwater, these conflicting identities and roles can actually be harmful to brain development, which ends around the age of 26.
“You’re in the midst of a developmental shift, or phase, and it’s totally getting disrupted,” she said. “And it means that all of your relationships really are affected, but the relational stuff, the dynamics between parents and children especially — like in regular times, change kind of will progress naturally, and now we’ve got this kind of artificial, forced mechanism where we’re getting thrown back to a prior developmental phase almost that we’re not ready for, or want. It’s a hard, hard situation.”
As a parent, Hekman said he tried to be mindful of this when his son returned home.
“You drop them off at 18 as a freshman; still teenager years,” he said. “Frankly, they’re still kind of full of attitude. [My son’s] turning 21 in a couple of days. At that age they come back being more friendly, more adult, so it’s a different relationship. As a parent you want your kid to grow; you want them to experience and develop into their own person.”
With the announcement of an online spring quarter, the possibility of students returning to campus in the near future seems uncertain.
“There’s a whole other aspect to education that you experience outside of school,” Hekman said. “And that piece is missing.”
Reach writer Madison Morgan at wellness@dailyuw.com Twitter: @morganma__
