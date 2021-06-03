This is your sign to grab a donut

Editor's note: This column contains explicit references to disordered eating, restrictive eating, and weight and may be triggering to some readers.
With National Donut Day on June 4, and my birthday on the first, I thought it would be the perfect opportunity to talk about the beautiful sugary carbs that diet culture loves to hate.
News flash: Donuts and fun foods are a healthy part of any diet! Are they the most nutrient-dense option? No. But developing a healthful and intuitive relationship with food means acknowledging all of the reasons that we eat besides nutritional value. What if there were a diet about making healthy choices that honor our taste buds and satisfy our cravings all while ending internal battles with food?
Cue intuitive eating: a lifelong approach to food. Intuitive eating relies upon 10 principles, including rejecting diet mentality, honoring your hunger, making peace with food, incorporating gentle nutrition, and discovering the satisfaction factor.
People who eat intuitively essentially eat whatever they want, whenever they want! Full food freedom. Sounds scary? The research on this approach is promising, although more studies with larger sample sizes are necessary. Of the available studies, surveys have concluded that intuitive eating improves body image, well-being, and internal regulation.
That said, should we make peace with donuts? Absolutely! When we label donuts or fun foods as “bad”, we make these foods forbidden; it often leads to binge eating. Another news flash: No foods can be good or bad. They do not have moral compasses! So instead of saying “healthy” and “unhealthy,” I like to refer to some foods as “nutrient-dense,” and others as “soul foods.” Shifting the way we think about food neutralizes all foods by taking away their novelty factor so we can make sound choices that honor our cues.
But will unlimited access to yummy foods make you gain weight? This is not a one-size-fits-all answer, and if you have engaged in heavy dieting and restriction, this access to food could result in weight gain. However, studies have shown that strict dieting results in weight gain and overconsumption.
Incorporating soul foods in moderation is thought to be the most healthful approach to eating. In summary, partaking in soul foods like donuts here and there is not going to do you any harm, and may be beneficial to your lifelong relationship with food.
Not convinced? Read this light-hearted article showing you 12 reasons doughnuts are good for you.
Mighty O Donuts, Top Pot Donuts, and Half n Half Donuts are some of the many donut shops in Seattle to get free or reduced price donuts this Friday.
Can’t make it on Friday? Every Monday, Krispy Kreme gives out free donuts with proof of vaccination.
