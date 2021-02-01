Why we practice mindfulness

People often preach to slow down and really take inventory of how you feel, but I had no idea what that really meant. I craved to feel connected to myself because I knew that my own avoidance of emotions was causing me to feel worse, but I felt too intimidated to know where to start. Mainstream mindfulness, to me, seemed like a one-size-fits-all, inaccessible trend, but I quickly realized that I misjudged what it actually is.
With so many different apps and services cropping up, it can be a bit overwhelming to try to keep up — from Calm to Headspace (and their new Netflix show), I was still trying to distinguish if mindfulness meant solely meditation, or if they could exist separately. According to Mindful, mindfulness is a quality that we already all possess; the practice of mindfulness is about learning to access it.
Danny Arguetty, the mindfulness manager at UW Recreation, initially fell in love with the practice of yoga in his own life and now helps to craft university programming centered around wellness. He explained how powerful mindfulness can be, in the sense that it decreases stress and positively impacts cognition.
“There's really good science about how it literally shifts brain parts, regions of the brain, to function more optimally, and a lot of it is around awareness and emotional regulation,” Arguetty said. “There's definitely the scientific benefits, which are awesome, but really it is just an opportunity to become more empowered, react less, and respond more.”
While meditation is part of mindfulness, it represents just one of the multitude of ways in which we can be more aware of our surroundings and in tune with ourselves. Meditation is usually more intentional, traditionally involving sitting quietly and paying close attention to your breath, while mindfulness is meant to enrich your life no matter where you are or what you’re doing.
Now, technology helps to spread the message of mindfulness, which is somewhat ironic because many need to step away from their phones to be more present. While we seem as connected as ever with technology, it can have negative impacts on mental health, including increased feelings of isolation and lower self-esteem.
Practicing mindfulness has helped me manage my anxiety in a healthier way. Taking inventory of what is real grounds me when my emotions grow increasingly overwhelming to sit with.
Arguetty described being more mindful as a way to not only improve how we feel internally, but also improve our relationships with others, as it's “an invitation to reclaim that part of our humanity.”
“So many people think that mindfulness and meditation are synonymous and that you need to have a still body or quiet mind to be mindful, which is not the case,” Arguetty said.
Although meditation can be peddled as a quick cure to anxiety and a higher state of being, it takes some commitment. It isn’t a system of instant gratification. At the same time, I think that meditation isn’t just about being happy; it’s about processing a whole slew of states.
“I think that we're just used to quick fixes in this culture, and I think that people [assume that] mindfulness sometimes is tied into happiness and joy, in a way of like the happy pill,” Arguetty said. “I hope it's equally being presented as a way to really welcome the challenging stuff that's happening.”
Stillness, a defining characteristic of meditation, can be immensely difficult to ever fully accomplish, as it means welcoming a state of internal vulnerability. Meditation is flexible in the way it is practiced, allowing you to pick a pace that sits best with you. Accepting impermanence and lack of control over our lives can seem daunting, but different tenets of mindfulness allow you to anchor yourself with gratitude, which truly helps.
Mindfulness is focused on practicing self-awareness in everything you do. It helps you better process your emotions and feel more connected to yourself, which sounds almost too good to be true.
