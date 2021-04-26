Modeling ‘Health At Every Size’

The modeling industry has undoubtedly had an enormous impact on how our society sets the standards for health and beauty. Tall, thin figures are idealized, and there is an underlying assumption that being skinny equals being “fit.”
We have slowly begun to shift toward a more holistic understanding of health, fitness, and beauty, working with the modeling industry to dismantle the damaging narratives that have been haunting our culture for so long.
Body Love In School Society (BLISS) is an RSO that seeks to create a space to promote more inclusive understandings of fitness and health. BLISS members engage in honest conversations that address the stigma around fatphobia, the thin ideal, and diet culture.
The meetings are often used as times to notice and celebrate the societal shift to a more body-positive culture and share resources that spark conversations about related topics, according to social media chair Sydney Steele.
“I feel like it definitely has been a shift probably within the last five years — when social media comes to light, more voices can be amplified, and you start to see the wide range of body sizes and backgrounds and ethnicities and races,” Steele said. “There’s so much more to the picture, and I think when those voices have the space to be amplified, we start to see thin ideals aren’t realistic.”
One of the harmful stigmas that BLISS regularly addresses is fatphobia, which is the pathological fear of having a bigger body or gaining weight. Steele attributes this fear to the influence of diet culture, which has implied over the years that to be valuable in society you must be thin.
“We talk a lot about how ‘fat’ shouldn’t be a negative term,” Steele said. “You know, some people are tall, some people are short, some people are blonde, some people have dark hair, some people are fat, some people are thin. It shouldn’t be this negative connotation, because it's not.”
Inspired by Linda Bacon’s book “Health at Every Size: The Surprising Truth About Your Weight,” BLISS was started with the intent to share the Health At Every Size (HAES) principles. These principles center on the idea that “health” cannot be determined by weight alone, but is subject to a series of other factors that should be considered first.
HAES also supports intuitive eating, which emphasizes listening to your body before diet culture, and creating healthier eating habits that are personalized to benefit your individual body’s needs.
“Health At Every Size just focuses on the fact that you don’t need to be in a thin body to be healthy, and you might not be healthy if you’re in a thin body,” Steele said. “I think the diet culture really likes to force the thin ideal on us, and it’s a very Western beauty standard, and it’s really inaccurate.”
This beauty standard has been a pervasive expectation for generations, but in the last decade, it has started to be challenged by larger brands and influencers. ModCloth and Aerie took the “No Photoshop Pledge” in 2014, promising not to airbrush or edit their models. After taking the Pledge, Aerie has reported an increase in sales, suggesting that their viewers want to see themselves represented by the modeling industry, rather than unattainable ideals.
“[The No Photoshop Pledge] made me trust [Aerie] more, and I would be more willing to purchase something,” Steele said. “I think businesses are starting to shift and understand that the consumer wants to know that they are holding inclusive values and aren’t conforming to this diet culture idea.”
Dove, another brand known for depicting “real” women in its ads, is known for its “Campaign for Real Beauty” and Real Beauty Sketches film in 2013, which feature different body shapes in relation to their product.
Others, like prAna and Title Nine, have taken to including bios and fun facts about their models. They are photographed surfing, longboarding, rock climbing, and more — not only making them more relatable to the consumer, but also providing a better idea of how the product holds up in reality.
While it’s convenient to blame the modeling industry for our harmful culture of dieting and fatphobia, they are not entirely responsible — they give us what we will consume. But when we demand the normalization of stretch marks, wrinkles, stomach rolls, and freckles, only then will they have an incentive to change what they present.
“When those [differences] are celebrated, and you’re seen in the public eye and the modeling industry, you can’t say that people don’t want to see that,” Steele said. “People want to see themselves represented in modeling.”
