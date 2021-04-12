No EDs, Just Gluten-Free: Caught between restrictive diets and disordered eating

Editor's note: This column contains explicit references to disordered eating, restrictive eating, and weight and may be triggering to some readers.
Everyone knows someone who has gone keto or paleo or gluten-free — eating habits, allergies, and diets seem to be common conversation topics these days. For many, these restrictive diets are genuinely helpful ways to understand real health concerns; but for some, they can subtly reinforce a negative relationship with food. By subconsciously correlating “health” with consuming fewer food groups, we overlook the negative impacts that restrictive eating can have on the person involved. This is especially true if the person is dealing with a legitimate food allergy, since restrictive eating is typically not just a phase but a lifestyle.
I have a lot of food sensitivities — dietary restrictions, intolerances, foods to avoid, whatever you want to call them. When I was a toddler, we quickly found out that I have allergic reactions to all nuts, as well as wheat and dairy. I’m also lactose intolerant, and I avoid caffeine and refined sugar because they give me headaches.
Needless to say, I learned at an early age to restrict my eating; not for unhealthy reasons, but just to survive. I got fast at scanning labels for allergens and saying “No, thank you” to the people giving away samples at Costco. I trained myself to live without, to ignore my wants, and to even enjoy the empty feeling in my stomach. I had no idea this survival skill could develop into something more dangerous as I got older.
While I’ve never been formally diagnosed with an eating disorder (ED), I think I can safely say I’ve had an unhealthy relationship with food throughout my life. Whenever a doctor or adult asked me if I was counting calories or restricting my eating — which I usually was — I would tell them, “I just have a lot of allergies,” rather than answering the question. No, I wasn’t forcing myself to throw up or refusing to eat anything. No, I didn’t obsessively work out, or feel too anxious to eat in front of people. That was usually the end of the conversation, so I figured that I was doing fine.
And I really did think I was fine. People told me I was “healthy” and “disciplined”; I was praised for my “clean eating.” But what they didn’t see was me binge-eating tortilla chips at 11 p.m. because I didn’t let myself have any other carbs that day, or eating an entire bag of carrots because I was desperately craving any form of sugar. Under pretenses of avoiding allergens, I started restricting my food intake past the point of being healthy; and to be honest, I’m not entirely over it. But it’s getting better.
The problem is that once you’ve been trained to restrict your eating in one way, it’s all too easy to continue doing so even when you no longer need to.
“An allergy can provide a cover for a warped relationship with food,” Cosmopolitan wisely observed. “No one will question your shunning that pizza if it's because your doctor told you to avoid it.”
This was very much the case for me, and I know I’m not alone.
A Harvard study estimated that 28.8 million Americans will experience an eating disorder during their lifetime. In 2007, researchers found that cases of Binge Eating Disorders were more common than breast cancer. An eight-year longitudinal study found that 12% of female participants developed a diagnosable eating disorder before the age of 20.
At the same time, a 2020 Food Allergy and Research Education (FARE) estimate revealed that 32 million Americans have at least one food allergy. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention estimated that “between 1997-1999 and 2009-2011, food allergy prevalence among children increased by 50%.” This increase has led to positive social changes: gluten-free menus are common occurrences, vegan options are usually offered, and many schools are “peanut-free zones.” However, this also means that more children are learning restrictive eating habits than ever before.
It is no coincidence that food sensitivities and eating disorders have both risen in the last two decades. The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) states that “[teenagers] who dieted moderately were 5 times more likely to develop an eating disorder, and those who practiced extreme restriction were 18 times more likely to develop an eating disorder than those who did not diet.” Unfortunately, having a serious food allergy forces you to practice extreme diet restrictions, which can so easily shift into unhealthy eating habits before you know it.
With both allergies and eating disorders becoming more prevalent, I know I’m not alone in my experience, and I know this problem isn’t going away. If you are curious about trying a more restrictive diet, please carefully consider the pros and cons before you go for it. Losing weight before summer isn’t worth the risk of developing an ED that will affect the rest of your life. If you choose to start eating differently, whether for allergy-related reasons or not, be honest with yourself about why you are doing it.
Check out resources like NEDA to learn more about eating habits, or FARE to get a better understanding of what constitutes a food allergy, and keep yourself accountable to friends who will help. And please remember this — the goal is for your body to be as healthy as it can be, not fat-free.
Here are a few resources that can help someone recover from eating disorders (ED):
National Eating Disorder Association(NEDA) provides excellent information about EDs.
Eating Recovery Centerdoes free screenings with a Master’s level clinician who can help connect individuals with their next step in care.
Seattle Children’s Hospital provides a terrific ED recovery program and has a great inventory of resources.
UW Counseling Center and Hall Health can both provide counseling for EDs and related mental illnesses.
Another treatment option is the Eating Disorders Center in Seattle.
The Emily Program provides personalized treatment for EDs.
Those interested in joining online support groups can look into offerings by Eating Disorder Hope.
